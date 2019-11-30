autoevolution

Chief Engineer Suggests Ford Mustang EV Pony Car Will Eventually Happen

30 Nov 2019, 20:51 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Not to be confused with that quirky crossover known as the Mach-E, the Mustang needs no introduction. A symbol of Americana pretty much everywhere around the world, the best-selling sports coupe strikes a chord with its unmistakable looks, the baritone burble of the V8 underhood, and a fair bit of performance.
39 photos
Electric Ford Mustang LithiumElectric Ford Mustang LithiumElectric Ford Mustang LithiumElectric Ford Mustang LithiumElectric Ford Mustang LithiumElectric Ford Mustang LithiumElectric Ford Mustang Lithium2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E
Opting for the Shelby GT500 with the Predator V8 kicks that performance into overdrive, the only ‘Stang with a dual-clutch transmission and more than 700 horsepower from the factory. The thing is, not even Ford can stay true to the ethos of America’s favorite pony because of the electric vehicle onslaught.

Remember the Mustang Lithium, co-developed with Webasto? That’s an official from the Ford Motor Company, packing in excess of 900 horsepower and 1,000 pound-feet of torque along with a six-speed manual. That’s right; the Blue Oval decided to put a good ol’ stick shift in the electric Mustang concept!

“Electric drive is essential to the future of Ford,” reads a statement from the Dearborn-based automaker. If you ask chief engineer Ron Heiser if an EV option will happen, he’ll likely answer that Ford doesn’t comment on future products. That’s exactly what Heiser told the peeps at Motoring.com.au, but with a twist.

“But I think if you look out in the future – who knows what time frame that is – the market is eventually going to roll over to EVs.” It’s not known if the S650 generation of the Mustang will borrow the new platform from the Mach-E, nor is Ford willing to mention if the CD6 architecture can be fully electrified.

Another scenario would be to underpin the internal combustion-engined S650 on the CD6 of the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Navigator while the all-electric Mustang would borrow some underpinnings from the Mach-E. This two-pronged approach to development might seem a little costly, but don’t forget that both platforms are Swiss army knives that will spawn numerous models over the upcoming years.

The Ford Motor Company isn’t alone in this electric revolution either. Having partnered up with Volkswagen, the Blue Oval will develop and launch two MEB-based models in Europe in the nearest of futures. The American automaker’s platform is very scalable as well, compatible with rear- and all-wheel-drive vehicles.
Ford Mustang EV S650 Ford Mustang EV Ford
Tesla Cybertruck Memes Aside, What The Hell is Wrong With Tesla? ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Squad Solar Car Is a Tiny but Solid Urban Mobility SolutionSquad Solar Car Is a Tiny but Solid Urban Mobility Solution
Cool VW ID. Space Vizzion Wagon to Enter Production Looking Like This The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Rusty Treasures: Some of the Most Amazing Cars Found in Abandoned GaragesRusty Treasures: Some of the Most Amazing Cars Found in Abandoned Garages
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Battle of the Infotainment Screens: Which Car Has the Largest One?Battle of the Infotainment Screens: Which Car Has the Largest One?
Entirely Car-Free Cities, the Stuff (Impossible) Dreams Are Made Of What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Concorde vs. Concordski: Both Flawed, One More so Than the OtherConcorde vs. Concordski: Both Flawed, One More so Than the Other
Is the Taycan a Magic Bullet or a Thorn in Porsche's Side? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon’s Cybertruck Is Not Ugly. It’s Revolutionary Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road The Perks of Driving an Electric Car in WinterThe Perks of Driving an Electric Car in Winter
FORD models:
FORD Tourneo CustomFORD Tourneo Custom Large MPVFORD Mustang MACH-EFORD Mustang MACH-E Medium SUVFORD Transit CustomFORD Transit Custom Large MPVFORD GalaxyFORD Galaxy Large MPVFORD S-MaxFORD S-Max Medium MPVAll FORD models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day