2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e U.S. Starting Price Revealed, It Costs $49,545

At the time of writing, the G01 chassis code X3 was available in five flavors in the United States. But for the 2020 model year, the lineup will add a sixth version in the guise of the xDrive30e plug-in hybrid.







The EPA-rated fuel economy isn’t available yet, nor do we know how many miles the X3 xDrive30e will be able to travel in all-electric mode. The European version is WLTP -rated 60 kilometers, which works out at 37 miles on a full charge of the 12- kWh battery pack with lithium-ion cells.



In other words, this fellow here is no slouch even by BMW standards, let alone for a plug-in hybrid. On the other hand, Toyota has the upper hand with the



Turning our attention back to more luxurious PHEVs, the biggest competitor to the X3 xDrive30e is the Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC EQ Power. The German rival has more ponies and torque as well as 13.5 kWh.



To be formally announced in the first quarter of 2020, the most fuel-efficient member of the G01 family will set you back $49,545 including freight. In other words, it's more expensive than the sDrive30i and xDrive30i but more affordable than the M40i, M, and M Competition. Cars Direct highlights that performance "falls in the middle" of the lineup. Internal combustion is the job of a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder under the hood, paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission with a good ol' torque converter. An electric motor – located between the tranny and engine – brings the total output to 292 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. The EPA-rated fuel economy isn't available yet, nor do we know how many miles the X3 xDrive30e will be able to travel in all-electric mode. The European version is WLTP-rated 60 kilometers, which works out at 37 miles on a full charge of the 12-kWh battery pack with lithium-ion cells. In other words, this fellow here is no slouch even by BMW standards, let alone for a plug-in hybrid. On the other hand, Toyota has the upper hand with the RAV4 Prime for the 2021 model year. The plug-in crossover promises up to 37 miles of electric range and 302 horsepower on deck. Turning our attention back to more luxurious PHEVs, the biggest competitor to the X3 xDrive30e is the Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC EQ Power. The German rival has more ponies and torque as well as 13.5 kWh. Elsewhere in this segment, Volvo has a rather interesting alternative in the guise of the XC60 T8 Twin Engine. The top-of-the-line version of the XC60 starts at $54,595 excluding freight, but if you opt for the Polestar Engineered package, pricing levels up to a whopping $69,500 in the United States of America.