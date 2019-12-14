BMW i8 Production Coming to a Grinding Halt in April 2020

The i8 might come as underwhelming to some, particularly because there’s a three-cylinder turbo under the hood of a mid-engined supercar. The plug-in hybrid assistance makes up for the small displacement, and there’s also the rather low curb weight made possible by composite materials.
It’s worth remembering that BMW rolled out the i8 at a time when plug-in hybrid performance models were something of a rare breed in the automotive landscape. As the only mid-engined BMW in the lineup, this fellow here can also be rightfully viewed as the halo model of the i brand.
Five years on and 20,000 examples of the breed later, the Bavarians have announced that the i8 story will come full circle in April 2020. That’s when the Leipzig plant will stop i8 production, and the limited-run Ultimate Sophisto Edition will be the final i8 to roll off the assembly line.
Only 200 units are in the pipeline for the entire world, finished in Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect paintwork. E-Copper detailing, 20-inch wheels with a distinctive design, gloss-black brake calipers, a “1 of 200” plaque for the interior, and branded door sills are some of this model’s highlights.
Available as a coupe or convertible, the Ultimate Sophisto Edition doesn’t differ at all from the bog-standard model in terms of performance. With 369 horsepower on tap from the plug-in hybrid system, the i8 shoots from zero to 60 miles per hour (96 km/h) in 4.4 seconds in perfect launch conditions.
“The BMW i8 is a very special automobile, which stands for the driving pleasure from Leipzig in a unique way,” declared factory manager Hans-Peter Kemser. “We at the plant are all very proud to produce this flagship of the BMW brand in our company.” For the time being, no replacement or at least a spiritual successor has been announced by the higher-ups in Munich.
BMW’s electrified vision for the future is likely to include a production version of the Vision M NEXT concept presented earlier this year, a plug-in hybrid that marries to electric motors with a turbo four-cylinder. Combined output? Make that 600 horsepower, thank you!
