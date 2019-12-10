autoevolution

BMW Details M8 Competition for UK Market, Starts at GBP 123,435

10 Dec 2019, 18:11 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Available as a coupe and convertible for the time being, the right-hand-drive M8 Competition is now available to order in the United Kingdom. Not long now, the Gran Coupe will be added to the lineup with four proper seats.
23 photos
2020 BMW M8 Competition for UK market2020 BMW M8 Competition for UK market2020 BMW M8 Competition for UK market2020 BMW M8 Competition for UK market2020 BMW M8 Competition for UK market2020 BMW M8 Competition for UK market2020 BMW M8 Competition for UK market2020 BMW M8 Competition for UK market2020 BMW M8 Competition for UK market2020 BMW M8 Competition for UK market2020 BMW M8 Competition for UK market2020 BMW M8 Competition for UK market2020 BMW M8 Competition for UK market2020 BMW M8 Competition for UK market2020 BMW M8 Competition for UK market2020 BMW M8 Competition for UK market2020 BMW M8 Competition for UK market2020 BMW M8 Competition for UK market2020 BMW M8 Competition for UK market2020 BMW M8 Competition for UK market2020 BMW M8 Competition for UK market2020 BMW M8 Competition for UK market
Both the coupe and convertible are a bit lacking in terms of rear-passenger space, and the biggest problems are legroom along with headroom. The M8 Competition starts at £123,435 in this part of the world, and if you want a soft-top roof, make that £130,435 on-the-road before ticking any options off the list.

Top speed is limited to 155 miles per hour even though the twin-turbo V8 engine cranks out 625 PS and 750 Nm of torque, but BMW can unlock 189 miles per hour if you’re prepared to pay extra for the M Driver’s Package. As for acceleration to 62 miles per hour, the coupe is the quicker car (3.2 vs. 3.3 clicks).

The high-revving V8 with 4.4 liters of displacement is “designed for driving at the limit on the track” according to BMW in the press release for the British models, but still, track driving isn’t exactly covered by the warranty. Marketing works in mysterious ways, and every claim made by the manufacturer has to be taken with a pinch of salt if you’re planning to enjoy your car for a long time.

Being based on the CLuster ARchitecture, the M8 Competition with M xDrive is rear-biased in pretty much every operating mode. There’s also a setting that sends all of the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear axle, enabling those particularly smoky drifts and tire-shredding burnouts if you’re into that stuff.

What’s truly impressive about the M8 Competition, however, is how well it handles in the twisties. There’s no denying that M xDrive helps a lot with the driving dynamics, but then again, BMW is known for well-balanced cars.

The interior design of the M8 Competition isn’t too shabby either, featuring sporty accents and leather surfacing for the Drivelogic switch. M logos, stitching in the M GmbH colors, 3D quilting, perforated seats, headrests with illuminated badging, Alcantara trim, there’s a lot to like even without splashing money on BMW Individual options.
2020 bmw m8 competition UK BMW M8 Coupe BMW convertible
press release
Competitors Have Finally Caught Up to Tesla The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2020 Airstream Caravel, the Tiny, Shiny Trailer That Could2020 Airstream Caravel, the Tiny, Shiny Trailer That Could
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Here Are Some Winter-Defying Sports CarsHere Are Some Winter-Defying Sports Cars
EVs Are Online Stars, Less So in the Real World What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold Say Goodbye to Traffic Jams From Your Flying PorscheSay Goodbye to Traffic Jams From Your Flying Porsche
Abandoned in the Desert: The Vehicle Jilting Phenomenon in Dubai These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Big Bertha: A 25,000 HP Mechanical Worm Designed in Japan for American DrillingBig Bertha: A 25,000 HP Mechanical Worm Designed in Japan for American Drilling
Maybe Jeremy Clarkson Is Right About Greta Thunberg: She Is “Mad and Dangerous” ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
White Vans Are the Modern Boogeyman Because of Fake Facebook Viral Posts The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Richard Mille’s Most Complicated Watch Is a Flawless ParadoxRichard Mille’s Most Complicated Watch Is a Flawless Paradox
BMW models:
BMW M2 CSBMW M2 CS CoupeBMW 2 Series Gran CoupeBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Entry PremiumBMW X6BMW X6 Premium SUVBMW 8 Series Gran CoupeBMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Upper PremiumBMW 3 Series TouringBMW 3 Series Touring CompactAll BMW models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day