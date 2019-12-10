BMW Details M8 Competition for UK Market, Starts at GBP 123,435

Available as a coupe and convertible for the time being, the right-hand-drive M8 Competition is now available to order in the United Kingdom. Not long now, the Gran Coupe will be added to the lineup with four proper seats.
Both the coupe and convertible are a bit lacking in terms of rear-passenger space, and the biggest problems are legroom along with headroom. The M8 Competition starts at £123,435 in this part of the world, and if you want a soft-top roof, make that £130,435 on-the-road before ticking any options off the list.
Top speed is limited to 155 miles per hour even though the twin-turbo V8 engine cranks out 625 PS and 750 Nm of torque, but BMW can unlock 189 miles per hour if you’re prepared to pay extra for the M Driver’s Package. As for acceleration to 62 miles per hour, the coupe is the quicker car (3.2 vs. 3.3 clicks).
The high-revving V8 with 4.4 liters of displacement is “designed for driving at the limit on the track” according to BMW in the press release for the British models, but still, track driving isn’t exactly covered by the warranty. Marketing works in mysterious ways, and every claim made by the manufacturer has to be taken with a pinch of salt if you’re planning to enjoy your car for a long time.
Being based on the CLuster ARchitecture, the M8 Competition with M xDrive is rear-biased in pretty much every operating mode. There’s also a setting that sends all of the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear axle, enabling those particularly smoky drifts and tire-shredding burnouts if you’re into that stuff.
What’s truly impressive about the M8 Competition, however, is how well it handles in the twisties. There’s no denying that M xDrive helps a lot with the driving dynamics, but then again, BMW is known for well-balanced cars.
The interior design of the M8 Competition isn’t too shabby either, featuring sporty accents and leather surfacing for the Drivelogic switch. M logos, stitching in the M GmbH colors, 3D quilting, perforated seats, headrests with illuminated badging, Alcantara trim, there’s a lot to like even without splashing money on BMW Individual options.
