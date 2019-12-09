BMW Squeezes More Power Out of the X3 M40i, X4 M40i, M550i xDrive in the U.S.

A certain someone from Donut Media is known for his “More Power Baby” antics, and BMW has followed suit with the 2020 model year. No fewer than three nameplates have uprated ratings for the U.S. market, and the biggest upgrade involves the M550i xDrive.
BMW has somehow managed to increase the output from 456 horsepower and 480 pound-feet to 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, and the explanation is rather simple. The changes include a pair of “larger turbochargers, an improved intake manifold and ports, higher fuel pressure, a stronger block, reinforced pistons, and new engine management.”
Speaking to Motor Authority, spokesperson Oleg Satanovsky said that the X3 M40i and X4 M40i have also been improved. The ratings level up from 335 to 382 horsepower for the 2020 model year, coming courtesy of increased boost pressure, different ECU software, and a less restrictive exhaust system for the inline-six engine.
B58 is the codename of the 3.0-liter powerplant, and with BMW M know-how, this fellow turns into the S58 in the case of the X3 M and X4 M. Competition models are the most potent thanks to 503 horsepower at 6,250 rpm and 443 pound-feet of torque from 2,600 to 5,600 rpm.
The funny thing is, looking at the specifications for other U.S. nameplates with the B58 reveals no increases in performance for the 2020 model year. These include the 840i, 740i, and the X6 xDrive40i just to name a few of the most obvious candidates. Even more curious is that the BMW Group didn’t bump the horsepower ratings of the Z4 M40i and M340i either.
On the upside, the M550i and two SUVs mentioned beforehand come with a little more equipment than before. These additions explain the price hike of $2,200 for the M550i xDrive, $1,250 for the X3 M40i, and X4 M40i. In the case of the 5 Series-based sports sedan, standard goodies now include an active rear differential as well as heated front seats.
