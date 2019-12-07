autoevolution

2021 BMW M4 (G82) Confirmed With Oversized Kidney Grille, More Than 500 HP

7 Dec 2019, 17:14 UTC ·
by author pic
As you already know from prototypes of the G80, the M3 is getting a pig snout for the 2021 model year. The controversial design will be carried over by the M4, and this teaser for the M4 GT3 confirms how bad the kidney grille has evolved.
13 photos
2021 BMW M4 (G82) GT3 racing car
As if the X7 and 7 Series weren’t offensive enough, the M3 and M4 are taking things to the extreme. The G82 “is powered by a six-cylinder engine with BMW M TwinPower Turbo Technology that achieves more than 500 horsepower.” Those are actually European ponies, and BMW is referring to the S58 that develops 510 PS (a.k.a. 503 horsepower) in the Competition version of the X3 M and X4 M.

“With our new GT3 project, we are emphasizing the significance of BMW M Customer Racing,” said Jens Marquardt, head honcho at the Motorsport division. “It is a central pillar of our motorsport program,” and that’s obvious enough if you remember that BMW pulled out of the World Endurance Championship in ‘19.

The GT3 will be developed and tested during the 2020 racing season, then regular tests in racing conditions will follow in ‘21. Privateers will be able to buy the M4 GT3 from the 2022 season onward, and BMW promises that the wait will be worth it. “The new top vehicle in customer racing offering” is how BMW Motorsport describes it.

In development for several months now, the M4 GT3 will effectively replace the M6 GT3. The predecessor has seen a fair bit of success on the track, winning the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps as well as the FIA GT World Cup race in Macau.

It remains to be seen if the road-going M4 will receive all-wheel drive from the M5, but the M3 will surely get M xDrive for the high-output version of the sports sedan. Drift mode will be offered too, channeling all of the engine’s resources to the rear axle for slippin’ and slidin’ in the twisties. The entry-level M3 Pure – which will be RWD – is expected to feature a good ol’ manual transmission.
2021 BMW M4 G82 BMW M4 teaser BMW design BMW M4 GT3
press release
BMW models:
