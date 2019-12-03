autoevolution

BMW M2 Butt Lift for Z3 M Coupe Is a Modern Clown Shoe

3 Dec 2019
by author pic
Modernized machines make for one of the social media's strongest fetishes these days, even though most of these contraptions come more in the form of renderings rather than projects from the real world. Case in point with the BMW Z3 M Coupe that brought us here.
Only 1,112 units of the Z3 M Coupe were ever brought to life, making this one of the rarest Bimmers out there. And while I grew up with one, it unfortunately sat on my desk, since it was a 1:18 scale model. Despite this and the fact that it now sits in a box, its unconventional styling cues still fascinate me and that's without even thinking of the fact that engineer Burkhard Göschel added a fixed roof with the purpose of improving the torsional rigidity of the Z3 roadster's chassis (yes, both Z3 derivatives also came in non-M form).

Sadly, not that many gearheads felt the same, which led to modest sales, so the Bavarian carmaker never came up with a successor, despite the Z3 being replaced by not one, but two generations of the Z4 (the second landed in August 2018, as the open-top sibling of the Mk V Toyota Supra, remember?)

Well, the rendering we have here brings a contemporary take on the Z3 M Coupe. As such, the German toy was gifted with bits and pieces from contemporary models of the Motorsport division. The M2 elements are dominant here, with the list including the headlights and the side mirrors. However, there are also other changes, which you can discover by zooming in on the Instagram post at the bottom of the page - we must thank digital label J.B.Cars for this one.

Given the said 2019 BMW Z4 and 2020 Toyota Supra, it's highly unlikely that the Bavarian carmaker will come up with a successor for the Z3 Coupe, which is a shame, especially if we think of the company's ever-increasing appetite for filling up niches.

