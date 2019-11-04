Plug-In Hybrid 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e Blends Efficiency With Performance

How does 215 kW sound to you? That’s the total output of the xDrive30e plug-in hybrid, an X3 that’s both efficient and sporty. The highlight of the luxury compact crossover SUV is the all-electric range of up to 46 kilometers on the WLTP in Europe and 20 miles according to the EPA in the United States.
The most frugal X3 of the lot loses a few liters of luggage capacity because the fuel tank is positioned above the rear axle while the lithium-ion battery is located in the space-saving position underneath the second-row seats. 450 liters with the rear seats in place and 1,500 liters with them folded flat into the floor, those are the ratings BMW has published for the plug-in hybrid crossover.
“So where is the electric motor?” The Bavarians managed to integrate the drive unit into the transmission, aiding the 2.0-liter turbo engine up front. The ratings for both are 80 kW and 135 kW, respectively, plus 420 Nm (310 pound-feet) of torque. Zero to 100 km/h (62 mph)? That’ll be 6.1 seconds, thank you!
Scheduled to arrive at dealerships in the lattermost part of the spring of 2020, the X3 xDrive30e will enter production at Spartanburg in the United States next month. Capable of reaching 210 km/h (130 mph), the newest member of the family can hit 135 km/h (84 mph) exclusively on electric propulsion. BMW calls this driving mode MAX eDrive, and as standard, the X3 xDrive30e runs in Auto eDrive. Battery Control settings are also featured, allowing the driver to keep the charging state of the lithium-ion battery at a predetermined level.
BMW claims this fellow here “fulfills the criteria laid down in the German Electric Mobility Act for classification as an e-vehicle, complete with special rights on public roads.” What that means is reduced taxation as a company car in Germany and lots of managers behind the wheel of the X3 xDrive30e.
No fewer than five trim lines are offered, starting with the entry-level configuration. Next up, customers are treated to the Advantage, xLine, Luxury, and M Sport. Every single one comes with something called acoustic pedestrian detection, which is a device designed to generate a specific sound when the X3 xDrive30e is driven at low speeds in all-electric mode.
Oh, and by the way, BMW didn’t forget about towing either. When properly equipped with a tow hitch that swivels in and out at the push of a button, this crossover SUV can pull up to 2,000 kilograms (4,409 pounds).
“So where is the electric motor?” The Bavarians managed to integrate the drive unit into the transmission, aiding the 2.0-liter turbo engine up front. The ratings for both are 80 kW and 135 kW, respectively, plus 420 Nm (310 pound-feet) of torque. Zero to 100 km/h (62 mph)? That’ll be 6.1 seconds, thank you!
Scheduled to arrive at dealerships in the lattermost part of the spring of 2020, the X3 xDrive30e will enter production at Spartanburg in the United States next month. Capable of reaching 210 km/h (130 mph), the newest member of the family can hit 135 km/h (84 mph) exclusively on electric propulsion. BMW calls this driving mode MAX eDrive, and as standard, the X3 xDrive30e runs in Auto eDrive. Battery Control settings are also featured, allowing the driver to keep the charging state of the lithium-ion battery at a predetermined level.
BMW claims this fellow here “fulfills the criteria laid down in the German Electric Mobility Act for classification as an e-vehicle, complete with special rights on public roads.” What that means is reduced taxation as a company car in Germany and lots of managers behind the wheel of the X3 xDrive30e.
No fewer than five trim lines are offered, starting with the entry-level configuration. Next up, customers are treated to the Advantage, xLine, Luxury, and M Sport. Every single one comes with something called acoustic pedestrian detection, which is a device designed to generate a specific sound when the X3 xDrive30e is driven at low speeds in all-electric mode.
Oh, and by the way, BMW didn’t forget about towing either. When properly equipped with a tow hitch that swivels in and out at the push of a button, this crossover SUV can pull up to 2,000 kilograms (4,409 pounds).