autoevolution
 

Plug-In Hybrid 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e Blends Efficiency With Performance

4 Nov 2019, 18:35 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
How does 215 kW sound to you? That’s the total output of the xDrive30e plug-in hybrid, an X3 that’s both efficient and sporty. The highlight of the luxury compact crossover SUV is the all-electric range of up to 46 kilometers on the WLTP in Europe and 20 miles according to the EPA in the United States.
11 photos
Plug-In Hybrid 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30ePlug-In Hybrid 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30ePlug-In Hybrid 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30ePlug-In Hybrid 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30ePlug-In Hybrid 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30ePlug-In Hybrid 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30ePlug-In Hybrid 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30ePlug-In Hybrid 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30ePlug-In Hybrid 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30ePlug-In Hybrid 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e
The most frugal X3 of the lot loses a few liters of luggage capacity because the fuel tank is positioned above the rear axle while the lithium-ion battery is located in the space-saving position underneath the second-row seats. 450 liters with the rear seats in place and 1,500 liters with them folded flat into the floor, those are the ratings BMW has published for the plug-in hybrid crossover.

“So where is the electric motor?” The Bavarians managed to integrate the drive unit into the transmission, aiding the 2.0-liter turbo engine up front. The ratings for both are 80 kW and 135 kW, respectively, plus 420 Nm (310 pound-feet) of torque. Zero to 100 km/h (62 mph)? That’ll be 6.1 seconds, thank you!

Scheduled to arrive at dealerships in the lattermost part of the spring of 2020, the X3 xDrive30e will enter production at Spartanburg in the United States next month. Capable of reaching 210 km/h (130 mph), the newest member of the family can hit 135 km/h (84 mph) exclusively on electric propulsion. BMW calls this driving mode MAX eDrive, and as standard, the X3 xDrive30e runs in Auto eDrive. Battery Control settings are also featured, allowing the driver to keep the charging state of the lithium-ion battery at a predetermined level.

BMW claims this fellow here “fulfills the criteria laid down in the German Electric Mobility Act for classification as an e-vehicle, complete with special rights on public roads.” What that means is reduced taxation as a company car in Germany and lots of managers behind the wheel of the X3 xDrive30e.

No fewer than five trim lines are offered, starting with the entry-level configuration. Next up, customers are treated to the Advantage, xLine, Luxury, and M Sport. Every single one comes with something called acoustic pedestrian detection, which is a device designed to generate a specific sound when the X3 xDrive30e is driven at low speeds in all-electric mode.

Oh, and by the way, BMW didn’t forget about towing either. When properly equipped with a tow hitch that swivels in and out at the push of a button, this crossover SUV can pull up to 2,000 kilograms (4,409 pounds).
2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e PHEV BMW X3 xDrive30e crossover BMW X3 SUV BMW
press release
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Stranger Things Cars Came from This All-Women Car Casting AgencyStranger Things Cars Came from This All-Women Car Casting Agency
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Honda Resurrects a Dying Breed. Is the Manual Gearbox Worth the Effort?Honda Resurrects a Dying Breed. Is the Manual Gearbox Worth the Effort?
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future This RWD Peugeot Sedan Should Make It StatesideThis RWD Peugeot Sedan Should Make It Stateside
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Dethroning Tesla: After Taycan Turbo Launch, Porsche Is Reloading Its GunsDethroning Tesla: After Taycan Turbo Launch, Porsche Is Reloading Its Guns
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road How the World's Oldest Auto Nameplate Aged in Eight DecadesHow the World's Oldest Auto Nameplate Aged in Eight Decades
BMW models:
BMW 2 Series Gran CoupeBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Entry PremiumBMW X6BMW X6 Premium SUVBMW 8 Series Gran CoupeBMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Upper PremiumBMW 3 Series TouringBMW 3 Series Touring CompactBMW M8 ConvertibleBMW M8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleAll BMW models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day