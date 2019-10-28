Widebody BMW Z4 Rendered by NFS Vehicle Director Looks Like a Tuning Queen

Earlier today, Ghost Games released a new trailer for the Need For Speed: Heat, a title that's set to land on our devices on November 8. About the same time, Bryn Alban, who is the vehicle director for the NFS series, uploaded a rendering of a widebody 2020 BMW Z4 on his Instagram account. So what do we make of this?
Well, for one thing, Alban constantly enjoys putting pixels together and sharing them on social media. And it looks like this Z4 is his freshest creation.
However, the contraptions rendered by the gearhead don't necessarily land in the arcade gaming series, with this appearing to be more of a hobby, at least for the time being.
And this isn't the first time I mention this, since I've said it when talking about a widebody C8 Corvette the car lover penned.
However, while the C8 isn't on the official list of vehicles for NFS: Heat, the new Z4 is among the 127 vehicles found there. So the image we have here might at least be an sign of things to come. Of course, with the upcoming title set to feature a trio of C7 'Vettes, there's always hope that the mid-engined model joins the party, perhaps later on in a download pack or something of the sort.
Heck, the negative camber angle and the rear wing alone are enough to recommend this as a member of many subcultures that currently make up the tuning realm.
Then again, the devil is in the details with this 2020 Toyota Supra sibling, as you'll be able to notice by zooming in on the rendering (the aero work adorning the rear side of the sportscar's posterior is the spiciest thing, at least in my book).
Oh, and you might also want to check out the said trailer in the second Insta post below, especially since that yello Polestar 1 cover car has become a real-world build and is heading to SEMA.
