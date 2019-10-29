2020 Toyota Supra "V12" Rendered with McLaren F1 Engine, Still a BMW

These days, the line between renderings and builds is getting thinner and thinner, with the most recent example coming from the widebody Polestar 1 cover car from the upcoming Need For Speed Heat. However, the rendering we have here will probably remain confined to out screens rather than enter the real world. After all, how could anybody drop a McLaren F1 engine into a 2020 Toyota Supra?
This rendering deserves a round of applause, simply thanks to the way in which it replies to all the naysayers who claim the 2020 Supra is a BMW (the final part of the title above might serve the same purpose).
Digital artist Basil Masri, decided to gift the Mk V Supra with a semi-transparent hood and the purpose of the see-through panel is to allow us to gaze at the McLaren F1 motor that now occupues the engine compartment of the Japanese sportscar - here's some of the pixel artist's other work for those of you wishing to get extra eye candy.
Of course, we're talking about the S70/S powerplant supplied by BMW, with the naturally aspirated motor delivering 627 PS and 650 N⋅m (479 lbf⋅ft) of torque - would you just look at those individual throttle bodies...
And the colors of the German automaker's Motorsport Division now adorn a body that has left its stock form long behind. In fact, the widebody take of this Supra throroughly transforms the Toyota, as you'll notice in the social media post at the bottom of the page (don't forget to use the swipe feature, okay?).
PS: That "probably" mentioned in the intro is there simply because some aficioando might be crazy enough to gift the new Supra with an M70 BMW V12 (the one found on the late 80s-mid 90s 750i and 850i), which is somehow related to the special design that is the McLaren F1's heart.
When 2JZ swaps have become way too common. You go with the BMW V12 that was built for the McLaren F1 obviously 😆. Embracing the car's other half of its identity.