2020 Audi R8 V10 Coupe Priced At $169,900

12 Apr 2019, 8:43 UTC
by author pic
Twinned with the Lamborghini Huracan Evo, the 2020 Audi R8 V10 now has a sticker price in the United States of America. The most expensive of the lot is the Decennium special edition, which retails at $214,995 excluding $1,250 for the destination charge and $1,300 for the gas-guzzler tax.
Scheduled to premiere in the U.S. next week at the 2019 New York Auto Show, the mid-cycle refresh of the mid-engine supercar features a more aggressive bumper up front and honeycomb grille. Even at the rear, Audi made sure the R8 V10 stands out in the crowd.

V10 performance models are now available in Ascari Blue metallic while all R8 models can be had in Kemora Gray metallic. These additions are complemented by 19- and 20-inch forged wheels finished in bi-color anthracite or high-gloss anthracite. Step up to the performance, and you’re looking at milled and forged 20-inch wheels with a titanium finish.

Like the exterior, the cabin benefits from LED lighting technology. The driver-oriented cockpit also happens to feature Bang & Olufsen audio, MMI navigation plus, a digital instrument cluster, and the Audi phone box with signal booster and wireless charging for your smartphone.

The 5.2-liter FSI? That’s also better for 2020, now featuring 562 horsepower and 406 pound-feet from the get-go. These figures translate to 201 mph on full song and 3.4 seconds to 60 miles per hour. The R8 V10 performance Coupe levels up to 602 horsepower and 413 pound-feet, as well as 205 miles per hour and 3.2 seconds to 60.

What about the R8 V10 Decennium? This special edition is limited to 222 examples worldwide, and only 50 are coming to the United States (numbers 173 through 222). Featuring exclusive badging and Mythos Black metallic paintwork, these cars are set apart by the matte-bronze intake manifolds and milled 20-inch wheels.

Inlays in glossy carbon fiber, diamond stitching for the sport seats, and Alcantara on the steering wheel are also included, along with copper-colored stitching. If you’d prefer your V8 with a soft top, the R8 V10 Spyder and R8 V10 performance Spyder retail at $182,100 and $208,100 in this part of the world.
