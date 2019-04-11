autoevolution

Audi Reveals S6 Sedan, S6 Avant, S7 Sportback With 3.0 TDI Engine

11 Apr 2019, 12:58 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The United States has the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, but over in Europe, Audi is much obliged to offer the S6 and S7 the 3.0 TDI. Assisted by an electric compressor and 48-volt electrical system, the six-cylinder turbo diesel develops 349 PS (345 horsepower) and 700 Nm (516 pound-feet).
20 photos
2020 Audi S6 Sedan 3.0 TDI2020 Audi S6 Sedan 3.0 TDI2020 Audi S6 Sedan 3.0 TDI2020 Audi S6 Sedan 3.0 TDI2020 Audi S6 Sedan 3.0 TDI2020 Audi S6 Sedan 3.0 TDI2020 Audi S6 Sedan 3.0 TDI2020 Audi S6 Sedan 3.0 TDI2020 Audi S6 Sedan 3.0 TDI2020 Audi S6 Sedan 3.0 TDI2020 Audi S7 Sportback 3.0 TDI2020 Audi S7 Sportback 3.0 TDI2020 Audi S7 Sportback 3.0 TDI2020 Audi S7 Sportback 3.0 TDI2020 Audi S7 Sportback 3.0 TDI2020 Audi S7 Sportback 3.0 TDI2020 Audi S7 Sportback 3.0 TDI2020 Audi S7 Sportback 3.0 TDI2020 Audi S7 Sportback 3.0 TDI
It’s worth highlighting that peak torque is available from 2,500 to 3,100 rpm, the ideal range for performance-oriented customers. More or less inspired by the 4.0-liter V8 in the SQ7 TDI, the 3.0 TDI in the S6 and S7 is assisted by the electric compressor until 1,650 rpm.

The EPC works in tandem with the exhaust-driven turbocharger, and as expected, the earth-shattering torque intertwines with fuel efficiency. Thanks to the mild-hybrid system, the belt-driven starter/alternator and lithium-ion battery allow for stop/start operation from as low as 22 km/h. Coasting for up to 40 seconds is another highlight, and Audi claims the sedan is capable of 6.2 liters per 100 kilometers (37.9 miles per gallon).

Also available as the S6 Avant, the go-faster model comes standard with quattro permanent all-wheel drive, a self-locking center differential with a 40:60 split, and wheel-selective torque control. The S7 Sportback, however, looks the best thanks to the swooping roofline.

Care to guess how much the S6 Sedan with the 3.0 TDI costs in Germany? €76,500 from the get-go. Make that €79,000 for the family-oriented S6 Avant and €82,750 for the S7 Sportback, which goes to show how expensive these technologies are. On the other hand, Audi is feeling the pressure from BMW and Mercedes-Benz to do better in the premium segment.

It remains to be seen if the S6 Avant with the 2.9 TFSI will arrive in the United States for the 2020 model year. Such a car would be an interesting alternative to customers who don’t like crossovers and SUVs, let alone people who want a family hauler with great handling. Over in the United States, the all-new A6 starts at $58,900 while the A7 Sportback is $68,000 (excl. destination).
Audi S6 Audi S7 sedan Audi diesel Europe
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
AUDI models:
AUDI TT RS RoadsterAUDI TT RS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI TT RS CoupeAUDI TT RS Coupe CoupeAUDI TTS CoupeAUDI TTS Coupe CoupeAUDI TTS RoadsterAUDI TTS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI SQ2AUDI SQ2 Medium SUVAll AUDI models  
 
 