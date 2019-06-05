2020 Aston Martin Rapide E in the UK for the First Time, Heads to Silverstone

The market launch of the first electric car from Aston Martin is just around the corner, and for a while now the Brits have embarked on a tour aimed to show the world what the Rapide E is all about.

12 photos



The car's presence there is to be the first UK appearance since its unveiling at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show back in April.



The



The place where the original 6.0-liter V12 engine used to be is now home to a 65 kWh battery wrapped in carbon fiber and Kevlar. Two electric motors are fitted on the rear axle to spin the wheels.



As per Aston, the range of the Rapide E is of over 200 miles (322 km), and the power output is rated at 610 ps and 950 Nm of torque, enough for an under four seconds acceleration time and a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).



The production run for the Rapide E is limited to only 155 units, and the carmaker said a while back most of them had already been spoken for, despite the fact that the price for the model was not announced.



The car will be produced at the production hub in St Athan, South Wales, from where all the future electric cars wearing the Lagonda logo will originate. After being shown on the streets of Monaco at the time of the May Formula E race there back in the beginning of May, the car is now heading home to Silverstone to take part in the Fully Charged Live event dedicated to “new and progressive technologies across both the automotive and energy sectors.”The car's presence there is to be the first UK appearance since its unveiling at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show back in April.The Rapide E is a precursor of the upcoming electric cars Aston Martin will be producing under the Lagonda brand in a few years’ time. Built on an existing architecture, the car was fitted with a Williams Advanced Engineering-sourced powertrain instead of an internal combustion engine.The place where the original 6.0-liter V12 engine used to be is now home to a 65 kWh battery wrapped in carbon fiber and Kevlar. Two electric motors are fitted on the rear axle to spin the wheels.As per Aston, the range of the Rapide E is of over 200 miles (322 km), and the power output is rated at 610 ps and 950 Nm of torque, enough for an under four seconds acceleration time and a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).The production run for the Rapide E is limited to only 155 units, and the carmaker said a while back most of them had already been spoken for, despite the fact that the price for the model was not announced.The car will be produced at the production hub in St Athan, South Wales, from where all the future electric cars wearing the Lagonda logo will originate.