2020 Aston Martin Unwraps Its First Electric Car, the Rapide E

A few months from now, Aston Martin’s new facility in St Athan will begin rolling out electric cars, as the luxury carmaker is joining the pack for a piece of the rising market segment. The first model in the lineup is the Rapide E, pompously presented this week at the Shanghai Auto Show.

12 photos



At the heart of the car sits a 65 kWh battery mounted where the engine used to be, all nicely encased in carbon fiber and Kevlar casing. The battery provides a range of “over 200 miles” (321 km) and can be charged in a little over an hour using a 400V 50 kW charger.



Power from the battery is fed to two electric motors mounted on the rear axle and linked to a Limited-Slip Differential . The motors have a combined power output of 610 ps and 950 Nm of torque and can push the car to 60 mph from a standstill in under 4 seconds while topping at 155 mph (250 km/h).



Having transplanted an electric powertrain on an existing car body allowed Aston Martin designers to take some liberties with the appearance of the car.



Taking advantage of the lower cooling requirements for the EV powertrain, Aston replaced the metal vanes at the front with a honeycomb grille, redesigned the underfloor to move air from the front to the rear, and removed the exhaust system so that the larger rear diffuser’s sole purpose is now to contribute to the aerodynamics of the car.



And it does so well, as the company claims the E comes with an 8 percent improvement in aerodynamics when compared to the combustion-engined version.



The Aston Martin Rapide E will enter production probably by the end of the year. Only 155 units of the model will be made and sold for prices that are available on application as yes, the Rapide E can already be ordered.



