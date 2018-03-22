autoevolution
2019 Volvo V60 and XC40 Inscription to Debut in New York

Volvo is bringing a little bit of the old with some of the new to the 2018 New York Auto Show. The Swedish car company that used to be known for wagons will debut an all-new V60 model, along with the high-end Inscription trim level for the small XC40 crossover.
Volvo is a grown company, but its range is still quite small. The XC40 is only the third SUV, obviously slotting below the XC60. While it takes advantage of the growing small premium CUV segment with a sticker price that's about $6,000 lower than its big brother, the Inscription trim level bridges the quality gap.

Knowing how cool the XC90 Inscription interior looks, we're very excited. It will sit above the Momentum and R-Design models, offering stuff you normally don't see in small crossovers.

Details are scarce, but we expect to see 18-inch 6-spoke black diamond-cut wheels, LED headlights, a 12.3-inch instrument display, drift-wood inleys and cream leather powered seats. Price-wise, it's probably going to start at around $41,000 with plenty of options packages still available. It's what Lara Croft would drive.

The 2019 Volvo V60 will help the company keep its lead in the U.S. luxury wagon segment. The model shares the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform with the XC60 and four bigger models. A sedan is also poised to come out this year.

Volvo's customers will be able to access the new V60 via the new premium subscription service Care by Volvo, which offers ownership via a monthly flat-fee subscription.

We've already seen the V60 at the Geneva Motor Show this month. In the United States, the wagon will be available with a T5 Front-Wheel-Drive Drive-E powertrain with 250HP, and a T6 All-Wheel-Drive Drive-E powertrain with 316 horsepower. Both will have an 8-speed automatic transmission. So despite having two plug-in hybrid version available, neither will be offered to Americans.
