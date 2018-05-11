2019 Toyota C-HR Order Guide Reveals $20,945 Starting Price

Introduced in the United States for the 2018 model year, the C-HR has seen limited commercial success for a number of reasons. There’s no hybrid drivetrain to speak of, no all-wheel-drive option, and the lineup starts with the somewhat expensive XLE trim level ($22,500 plus $995 destination).
For reference, the Jeep Renegade kicks off at $18,445 and the Honda HR-V in its most basic configuration is $19,670. Given these circumstances, does it even come as a surprise that Toyota is struggling to move the C-HR in utility vehicle country?
And now, for the good news. Come 2019, the subcompact crossover will gain a trim level called LE that will cost $20,945 excluding the $1,045 destination charge. Positioned below the XLE and Limited, the LE comes with 17-inch steel wheels, body-colored roof instead of a two-tone combo, and the exterior color palette doesn't include Blue Flame.
A potential deal breaker is the lack of blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, more so if you consider the sizable blind spots. According to Cars Direct, “every C-HR will finally support Apple CarPlay thanks to the latest version of Toyota’s Entune 3.0 infotainment system.” Android Auto, however, is a no-show.
The addition of the LE takes its toll on the XLE and Limited (replaces last year’s XLE Premium), with both trim levels priced higher than before. The mid-range configuration “is going up by $530” and the Limited will cost $27,045. Do the maths, and you’ll get a $5,055 difference between the entry- and top-level trims.
Bearing in mind the RAV4 range starts at $24,150 plus $995 destination, it’s easy to understand why few people rush to Toyota dealers to check out and potentially buy the C-HR. The RAV4 also happens to be cheaper to lease in some parts of the United States, which settles the argument in favor of the compact-sized crossover.
Unless Toyota brings the hybrid over to the U.S., let alone the all-wheel-drive option, the C-HR will be remembered as nothing more than a flop. Over in Europe, the automaker managed to move just over 108,000 examples of the C-HR in 2017, which is close but no cigar to the Opel Mokka X, Peugeot 2008, and best-selling Renault Captur.
