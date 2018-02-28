2019 Mercedes C-Class Coupe Facelift Spied Testing New Engines

The C205 C-Class Coupe went into production back in 2015, and it's quite famous thanks to the C63 model. However, Mercedes will subtly revise that familiar face during a mid-life facelift that's likely to come out at the end of 2019.

The one powertrain we do know about is the new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 255 hp and 273 lb-ft (369 Nm) of torque that will be offered in the United States.



Of course, Mercedes can't afford to keep the old 2.2-liter diesel engine, as new emissions regulations are coming into effect in Europe. Thus, we should see a 2-liter borrowed from the E-Class, perhaps even a 299 HP gasoline motor with EQ boost going into the C 350.



The prototype in this video is undergoing engine testing on the streets of Stuttgart. However, its styling is still covered up in camouflage, suggesting the full reveal is still many months away.



Earlier prototypes belonging to the C-Class facelift family has shown a quad exhaust system, suggesting the current



The changes to the car's exterior over the previous model will include revised front end and a redesigned set of headlamps and tail lights. The former will have the new Multibeam LED configuration with 84 individually controllable units and Ultra Range high beam.



The interior's most obvious change will be in the form of a new 10.25 infotainment screen. It's got the same aspect ratio as those in the A-Class, so it appears much wider than before. Digital dials will be available, but unlike in other Mercedes models, they will be under the binnacle. A myriad of buttons on the steering wheel and haptic feedback for the new controller will fill out the tech side.



