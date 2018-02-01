2019 Mercedes-Benz Launches Two A-Class Teasers One Day Ahead of Its Release

autoevolution
 

You're probably not counting the days left until the official launch of the new A-Class hatchback - after all, it's not the birth of your first baby or anything like that - but if by any chance you were, you would have gotten down to just one.
Tomorrow, February 2, Mercedes-Benz is going to take the wraps off the new generation A-Class, a car that feels like it's been around for ages thanks to countless spottings during the testing phase and even a few shots of its bare naked body in more recent times.

The German manufacturer went one step further and used the interior of the new hatchback - well, its dashboard, to be more exact - to premiere the new infotainment system interface. Called MBUX, it replaces the age-old COMAND and not a minute too soon. The graphics finally look like they belong in the same century as the rest of the car and, as one of the clip shows, the new system also enables new ways of interacting with the car.

But despite knowing a lot of what there is to know about the 2019 A-Class, we're still quite excited about tomorrow's event. That's because the car looks genuinely attractive, providing an excellent entry point for anyone interested in entering the Mercedes-Benz family but not having the cash required by the larger vehicles.

Granted, the entry-level models are likely to feel far less premium and luxurious than what we get to see in these clips, but even so, the exterior design is going to be largely the same. Besides, low-end Mercedes-Benz quality is stil high-quality as far as other manufacturers are concerned.

The new video shows Gordon Wagner, Chief Design Officer at Daimler AG talking about the model. The text that came with the Instagram post informs us he "can barely contain his excitement," but the actual footage shows a man who's not very comfortable in front of cameras, particularly when having to speak English.

The second one, however, gives us considerably more to feed on until tomorrow's unveiling. We get to see a few details - one of which, the blue ambient lighting, is not exactly something we're too crazy about - as well as hear the MBUX equivalent of Siri speak in her very robotic voice.

OK, they're probably not the best teasers we've ever seen, but when the car is good enough, all you really need is a reminder of what's about to happen to get people fired up for the upcoming event, and Mercedes seems to know that.

 

