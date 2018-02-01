2019 Mercedes-Benz Launches Two A-Class Teasers One Day Ahead of Its Release

Even @gorden.wagener, Chief Design Officer at Daimler AG, can barely contain his excitement. With just one day to go, the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class is almost ready for its world premiere. #AClass2018 #MBUX #MBcars #MercedesBenz #Mercedes #MBdesign #MBhotandcool

A post shared by Mercedes-Benz (@mercedesbenz) on Jan 31, 2018 at 11:00pm PST