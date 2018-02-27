2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 Shows Up in Spanish Traffic, Power Bump Coming

Earlier this month, we got to meet the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
online, with the mid-cycle revamp set to make its debut in March, at the Geneva Motor Show. However, Affalterbach has yet to deliver the official info and pictures for the 2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 (S), so we still have to rely on spyshots and rumors for the go-fast machine.
4 photos
And here we are, bringing you the freshest spyshots of the 2019 C63 Sedan, with a test car having shown up in Spanish traffic.
The velocity-friendly dour-door, which is still wearing a respectable amount of camouflage, was spotted in Tarragona (pixel tip to Autogespot
for the images). And, as you can expect, the super-sedan failed to blend in.
As is the case with the non-AMG
version of the C-Class, the 2019MY revamp doesn't bring any revolution. Nevertheless, the facelift will deliver small updates on multiple fronts, which should have an important effect.
The current C63 is offered in standard 476 hp form, while the S version comes with 510 ponies. Well, the facelift is expected to deliver a power bump for both incarnations of the machine's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8.
More importantly, the 2019 models will make use of the nine-speed multi-clutch transmission, which is based on the 9G-Tronic. And this will up the ante on both the velocity and the coziness fronts.
The E-Class borrowed safety features and the S-Class-shared cabin changes, which we've already met on the 2019 C-Class will obviously also make their way into the Affalterbach models.What about the rest of the body styles?
We'll remind you that the Mercedes-AMG C63 badge can be found on a family of models and here are some spyshots of the Coupe
and Wagon
incarnations. And no, the Cabriolet form of the revamped C63 hasn't been spied yet, with this set to show up later in the model's life cycle.