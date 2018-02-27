Giugiaro-Designed Sybilla Sedan Is a Nod to Both Past and Future

More on this:

1 Chinese Company Techrules Announces Production Supercar For Geneva Motor Show

2 Giorgetto Giugiaro Isn't Saying Farewell, Returns with New Design Firm

3 Ferrari FF Crossover Rendering Shows What Could Have Been, Creator Fears for His Life

4 Italdesign Aztec Shows Up on eBay, Costs $750,000

5 Geneva 2011: Giugiaro Go! Concept