Giugiaro-Designed Sybilla Sedan Is a Nod to Both Past and Future

27 Feb 2018, 9:49 UTC ·
by
GFG Style, the company run by Giorgetto Giugiaro and his son, Fabrizio, is extending its collaboration with Chinese companies after last year's gig with Techrules.
But if on their own the Chinese are masters of imitation, they seem to do much better when they only provide the financial part and leave creativity to the masters in automotive design work. Really, take some time - as long as you need - to glance over every detail of this gorgeous sedan.

Sure, it's a concept car and it will never be anything more than that - not in this form, at least - but the same can be said about dozens of others, and they don't look nearly as sexy as this. The vehicle is called Sybilla and it will be on display at the Geneva Show, so while it's not exactly production-ready material, it is at least more than just a collection of beautifully arranged pixels.

If the first thing that comes to your mind when seeing the Sybilla is "what happens if you roll over," then you need to have yourself checked. That thought shouldn't take more than a lonely backseat in a dark corner of your brain, with the rest of it still trying to figure out how come it took so long for somebody to come up with it.

Despite having partial rear gullwing doors, they're not the highlight of the Sybilla. That would be the front canopy that slides forward to allow access to the two front seats. Like any self-respecting concept these days, this one has an electric powertrain as well as autonomous driving capabilities.

The interior hasn't been presented in detail but it seems to feature a panoramic display wrapping the entire width of the dashboard, with smaller ones embedded in the back of the headrests as well as the divider between the two rear seats.

The Sybilla will be presented at the Geneva Motor Show right next to another one of Giugiaro's creations and one of the few other models to share its solution for the front seat access: the Chevrolet Corvair Testudo, a car Georgetto designed when he was only 24.
