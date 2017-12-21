autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes A-Class and CLS Spotted in Germany, Look Very Similar

21 Dec 2017, 20:39 UTC ·
by
Wondering what the next S-Class will look like? Probably a little bit like this, because even though the A-Class and CLS-Class are from entirely different segments, their front ends are identical for the 2019 model year.
There's this weird thing the designers are doing with the headlights, which are like long triangles pointing upwards towards the door mirrors. The easiest way to describe them is cartoon references, a mix between the eyes of Disney's Mulan and the brows from Angry Birds.

But it's not just the headlights; the grille design is shared between the two cars. As for the intakes in the bumpers, they are starting to remind us of the outgoing A-Class mid-life facelift. Inside, both cars will have the panoramic screen configuration (not as standard in the hatch).

As a fan of hatchbacks and wagons, I think the back of the 2019 A-Class looks a little better. Many people have said the trunk design of the new CLS is a bit undercooked, which is also true about the E63 S sedan, but not the wagon version. So if you want a sexy Mercedes rump, it's got to have a hatch opening.

While the 3rd generation CLS-Class was recently revealed at the LA Auto Show, we're still waiting to see the W177 A-Class. It's going to be built on an updated version of the MFA platform and powered by several new engines.

Renault gave us a sneak peak of that with its 1.3-liter turbo, producing from 115 to 160 HP. Mercedes, meanwhile, is probably developing its 2-liter diesel to work in this transversal configuration. While the big story is still the 400+ horsepower A45, we're also excited about the A35.

It's going to have somewhere around 300 ponies and will offer more affordable hot hatch thrills. Well... affordable by Mercedes standards. But still, it's the cheapest AMG ever.

2019 Mercedes CLS-Class 2018 Mercedes A-Class spy video
