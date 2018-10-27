2019 Hyundai Tucson Pricing Announced, Starts At $23,200

In its third generation since the 2016 model year, the Hyundai Tucson enters 2019 with a handful of enhancements. The starting price is also new, coming in at $23,200 for the SE with front-wheel drive, the 2.0-liter GDi four-cylinder engine, and Shiftronic six-speed automatic transmission.
What do you get for that kind of money? The list of standard equipment starts with newities such as Forward Collision Alert and Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Warning, electronic parking brake, 7.0-inch Display Audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and numerous redesigns brought by the mid-cycle facelift.
17-inch alloy wheels and 225/60 tires, automatic on/off projector headlights, air conditioning, Rear View Monitor, six-way adjustable driver’s seat, acoustic laminated glass for the windshield, and remote keyless entry are also included in this specification. If you were wondering, Hyundai didn’t forget the spare tire either.
Stepping from the 2018 to 2019 model year also brought a handful of changes to the trim levels. What was once known as SEL is henceforth called Value, SEL Plus no longer exists, Sport morphed into SEL, Value changed to Sport, Limited remains Limited, and the Limited with Ultimate Package received a simpler name: Ultimate.
Customers who want more ponies and torque from the Tucson need to step on up to the SEL, Sport, Limited, and Ultimate, which feature the 2.4-liter engine. As opposed to the 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine, the 2.4 replaces the former turbocharged option with 181 horsepower. As ever, all-wheel drive remains an option regardless of trim level.
The Tucson Ultimate with AWD is the most expensive configuration, costing $32,950 without the $1,045 for freight. Highlights include Downhill Brake Control, de-icer for the windshield wipers, ventilated and heated seats up front, panoramic sunroof, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, the whole nine yards.
Even though it’s not the most popular Hyundai in America, the Tucson sold 114,735 examples in 2017. Through September 2018, the numbers for this year look even better. As for the best-selling Hyundai in this part of the world, that would be the Elantra.
