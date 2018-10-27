2019 Hyundai Tucson Pricing Announced, Starts At $23,200

More on this:

1 Hyundai Launches 2019 Veloster N In The U.S. At Thunderhill Raceway

2 Hyundai Bets on Exoskeletons and Robots for the Future

3 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Gets EPA-rated 258 Miles Of Range

4 2019 Hyundai i40 Refreshed Inside & Out

5 Kia Won’t Replicate Hyundai N Division, at Least For Now