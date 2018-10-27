autoevolution

2019 Hyundai Tucson Pricing Announced, Starts At $23,200

27 Oct 2018, 16:18 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
In its third generation since the 2016 model year, the Hyundai Tucson enters 2019 with a handful of enhancements. The starting price is also new, coming in at $23,200 for the SE with front-wheel drive, the 2.0-liter GDi four-cylinder engine, and Shiftronic six-speed automatic transmission.
21 photos
2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face
What do you get for that kind of money? The list of standard equipment starts with newities such as Forward Collision Alert and Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Warning, electronic parking brake, 7.0-inch Display Audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and numerous redesigns brought by the mid-cycle facelift.

17-inch alloy wheels and 225/60 tires, automatic on/off projector headlights, air conditioning, Rear View Monitor, six-way adjustable driver’s seat, acoustic laminated glass for the windshield, and remote keyless entry are also included in this specification. If you were wondering, Hyundai didn’t forget the spare tire either.

Stepping from the 2018 to 2019 model year also brought a handful of changes to the trim levels. What was once known as SEL is henceforth called Value, SEL Plus no longer exists, Sport morphed into SEL, Value changed to Sport, Limited remains Limited, and the Limited with Ultimate Package received a simpler name: Ultimate.

Customers who want more ponies and torque from the Tucson need to step on up to the SEL, Sport, Limited, and Ultimate, which feature the 2.4-liter engine. As opposed to the 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine, the 2.4 replaces the former turbocharged option with 181 horsepower. As ever, all-wheel drive remains an option regardless of trim level.

The Tucson Ultimate with AWD is the most expensive configuration, costing $32,950 without the $1,045 for freight. Highlights include Downhill Brake Control, de-icer for the windshield wipers, ventilated and heated seats up front, panoramic sunroof, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, the whole nine yards.

Even though it’s not the most popular Hyundai in America, the Tucson sold 114,735 examples in 2017. Through September 2018, the numbers for this year look even better. As for the best-selling Hyundai in this part of the world, that would be the Elantra.
2019 Hyundai Tucson price hyundai tucson SUV Hyundai US
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) John Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream MerchantJohn Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream Merchant
HYUNDAI models:
HYUNDAI EquusHYUNDAI Equus Upper PremiumHYUNDAI i40 WagonHYUNDAI i40 Wagon LargeHYUNDAI i30HYUNDAI i30 CompactHYUNDAI i30 EstateHYUNDAI i30 Estate CompactHYUNDAI i20 ActiveHYUNDAI i20 Active CrossoverAll HYUNDAI models  
 
 