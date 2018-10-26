Hyundai Launches 2019 Veloster N In The U.S. At Thunderhill Raceway

Arriving at dealers in the fourth quarter of 2018, the Veloster N is the pride and joy of the high-performance brand from Hyundai. Sitting above the Turbo and R-Spec, the Veloster N for the 2019 model year comes with the 2.0-liter T-GDi from the i30 N.
275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet are enough for this application, and the suck-squeeze-bang-blow works together with the “N Corner Carving Differential” to make the front end stick to the apex when you’re in the mood to drive like Ethan Hunt in Mission Impossible. Of course, Hyundai offers the Veloster N with a six-speed manual transmission, short-throw lever and all.
Torque vectoring is also standard, reducing slip understeer and increasing cornering speed. The “N Grin Control System” offers five driving modes, starting with Normal. Further up, the Sport gets things a little sportier, N is for pedal-to-the-metal driving, Eco is for the city and highway, and N Custom is for those who dare to go further still.
Depending on the mode, the electronic brain of the Veloster N works its magic in regard to damping rates, steering feel, yaw control, differential setup, throttle response, engine speed rev-matching, and exhaust note. The point of this car is to deliver as much enjoyment behind the wheel as possible.
“Veloster N takes Hyundai to a new level of purchase consideration for true driving enthusiasts in the U.S. market,” says Albert Biermann, president and head of the Performance Development and High Performance Vehicle Division. “The Veloster N is another example of our capabilities, creating an exciting sports car with thrilling dynamics combined with a compelling affordability equation as key to the N high-performance concept.”
The 18-inch alloy wheels roll on 225/40 R18 Michelin Pilot Super Sport summer tires. For the 19-inch wheels with machined-finished design, Hyundai went to Pirelli for a set of P-Zero summer tires (235/35) with an exclusive, performance-oriented compound.
Four exterior colors are available for the Veloster N in the United States, as follows: Performance Blue, Chalk White, Ultra Black, and Racing Red. If you want to get the most out of this fellow, don’t forget to opt for the available 13.6-inch performance rotors on the front and 12.4-inch rotors on the rear axle. As standard, make that 13 and 11.8 inches.
