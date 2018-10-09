autoevolution
2019 Hyundai i40 Refreshed Inside & Out

9 Oct 2018, 14:09 UTC
In production since 2011, the i40 serves as the Hyundai competitor to the Volkswagen Passat and other sedans in the D segment. Also available as a station wagon, the i40 has received a number of enhancements for the 2019 model year, including the Smartstream 1.6-liter turbo diesel four-cylinder engine from the i30 compact hatchback.
Compliant with the Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard, the Smartstream is available in two outputs. The 115 PS and 280 Nm comes with a manual transmission, whereas the 136 PS and 320 Nm is available with the manual or the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Customers who prefer gasoline can get the 1.6-liter GDi, which features a particulate filter and 135 PS.

As far as exterior design is concerned, the Cascading Grille joins new 16-, 17-, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The interior benefits from two new finishes (Merlot Red and Grey with Black), as well as full-leather upholstery. The dashboard, on the other hand, features a metal mesh pattern.

Other newities include SmartSense, representing the active safety and driver assistance suite of the i40. Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist comes standard, braking autonomously if required. The system is active as speeds of 10 km/h or above, and in the worst case scenario, it applies maximum braking force to avoid a collision or minimize damage when the collision is unavoidable.

The refreshed i40 will arrive at dealers throughout Europe towards the end of 2018. Pricing hasn’t been announced, but knowing Hyundai, don’t expect too much to change from the outgoing model. In Germany, we’re expecting the i40 to start at around 26,700 euros for the entry-level model.

As much as Hyundai wants the i40 to succeed from a commercial standpoint, don’t forget how competitive this segment is. The Passat reigns supreme along with the Ford Mondeo, and for all intents and purposes, both models are superior to the Hyundai.

The Passat and Mondeo start at 31,675 and 26,275 euros, respectively. The difference stems from standard equipment and engine option, which favors the Volkswagen.
