2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Gets EPA-rated 258 Miles Of Range

10 Oct 2018, 12:15 UTC
As far as subcompact crossovers are concerned, the electric version of the Kona is the best in the segment in terms of range. 258 miles from the 64-kWh battery make it an interesting choice for customers willing to trade internal combustion for alternative propulsion.
In production at the Ulsan factory in South Korea, the Kona Electric for the U.S. market comes with 201 horsepower and 291 pound-feet of torque from an electric motor that drives the front wheels. The segment-leading crossover features DC Fast-Charging as standard, just like the Volkswagen e-Golf and Ford Focus Electric.

The Level II on-board charging system is capable of charging at a rate of 7.2 kW. Using Level III quick charging, empty to 80 percent charge can be achieved in 54 minutes using the SAE-Combo charging port. For convenience, the charging port is integrated into the front grille, translating to head-in parking when charging is needed.

“Our new Kona Electric crossover is a stylish and efficient compact CUV, tailored to the needs of customers who pursue eco-focused active lifestyles requiring generous range,” says Mike O’Brien, vice president of Product, Corporate and Digital Planning at Hyundai Motor America. “We’re confident it will set new standards for the electric-propelled compact CUV segment."

Scheduled to arrive at dealers at the beginning of 2019, the Kona Electric comes standard with touchscreen infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Smart Sense (includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection), and LED lighting system. Premium technologies include Qi wireless charging for your mobile phone, head-up display, shift-by-wire drive controls, and an 8.0-inch satellite navigation system.

Pricing isn’t known at this point, but guesstimates put it at just under $40,000 before the federal tax credit for plug-in vehicles. The Chevrolet Bolt starts at $37,495 whereas the Tesla Model 3 kicks off at $35,000, making the Kona Electric an interesting alternative to the American competition. The higher ground clearance and crossover styling also guarantee the commercial success of the Hyundai in ZEV-focused states like California.
