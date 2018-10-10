2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Gets EPA-rated 258 Miles Of Range

More on this:

1 2019 Hyundai i40 Refreshed Inside & Out

2 Hyundai i30 Fastback N Looks Like the Car Nobody Else Has in Paris

3 Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars

4 Kia Won’t Replicate Hyundai N Division, at Least For Now

5 Hyundai i30 Fastback N Debuts as Unique Hot Hatch Body