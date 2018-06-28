2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Priced From $25,500

All new from the ground up for the 2019 model year, the Santa Fe is larger, safer, and better in every single way than ever before. The fourth generation – codenamed TM – will arrive at dealers from $25,500, representing a $550 increase over 2018.
Even though the styling might tempt you into thinking that Hyundai is trying to go upmarket with the mid-sized crossover utility vehicle, the truth of the matter is the Santa Fe has more standard equipment than the previous model year. 17-inch alloy wheels, air conditioning, automatic on/off headlights, power locks and windows, 7-inch Display Audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and so forth.
Safety in on a different level as well, with the entry-level SE 2.4 packing High Beam Assist, Forward Collision Avoidace Assist, Blind Sport Collision Avoidance Assist, and Lane Keeping Assist. If you were wondering, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist are also included.
The 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder that comes standard is capable of churning out 185 ponies and 178 pound-feet of torque. Connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the engine sends the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the front axle. For an additional $1,700 over MSRP, the Santa Fe comes with all-wheel drive.
Stepping up to the SEL ($27,600) adds fog lights, shark-fin antenna, 8-way power driver’s seat, and a larger infotainment system with Blue Link connectivity. The SEL Plus ($29,800) is even better equipped, while the Limited ($32,600) and Ultimate ($35,450). The range-topping trim levels can be had with an optional 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, rated at 232 horsepower. A 2.2-liter CRDi turbo diesel will also be offered in late 2019, packing just around 200 ponies.
Care to guess how much the most expensive Santa Fe costs according to the price list published by Hyundai’s North American division? That would be $38,800 for the Ultimate 2.0T All-Wheel Drive, which is not bad at all for a mid-sized crossover with three rows of seats and all the bells and whistles.
Safety in on a different level as well, with the entry-level SE 2.4 packing High Beam Assist, Forward Collision Avoidace Assist, Blind Sport Collision Avoidance Assist, and Lane Keeping Assist. If you were wondering, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist are also included.
The 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder that comes standard is capable of churning out 185 ponies and 178 pound-feet of torque. Connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the engine sends the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the front axle. For an additional $1,700 over MSRP, the Santa Fe comes with all-wheel drive.
Stepping up to the SEL ($27,600) adds fog lights, shark-fin antenna, 8-way power driver’s seat, and a larger infotainment system with Blue Link connectivity. The SEL Plus ($29,800) is even better equipped, while the Limited ($32,600) and Ultimate ($35,450). The range-topping trim levels can be had with an optional 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, rated at 232 horsepower. A 2.2-liter CRDi turbo diesel will also be offered in late 2019, packing just around 200 ponies.
Care to guess how much the most expensive Santa Fe costs according to the price list published by Hyundai’s North American division? That would be $38,800 for the Ultimate 2.0T All-Wheel Drive, which is not bad at all for a mid-sized crossover with three rows of seats and all the bells and whistles.