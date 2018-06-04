2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt Active Exhaust Soundcheck is V8 Brutality

autoevolution
 

When Ford introduced the S550 incarnation of the Mustang a few years ago, the first independent rear suspension 'Stang ever put a smile on many aficionados faces and yet it was obvious that the pony would have to mature to deliver the full thrills. Well, here we are, with the mid-cycle revamp of the Blue Oval machine among us. And while the new look of the Mustang is polarising, there are fresh goodies like the 2019 Mustang Bullitt, whose arrival is a reason to rejoice.
With the recreation of the retro icon Steve McQueen manhandled in the Bullitt movie requiring a $12,000 premium over a GT, the special edition is more than just a pretty color scheme - the thing comes with a starting price of $47,495, including a $900 destination and delivery tax.

The Bullitt 'Stang packs a few tech upgrades compared to the already mighty 2018 GT (here's our review, which includes a char with Mustang Chief Engineer Carl Widmann).

Thanks tp a Shelby GT350 intake manifold, an 87-mm throttle body and engine tuning, the 5.0-liter V8 heart of the car delivers 480 hp, which means 20 more than the GT, while peak torque sits at 420 lb-ft.

The Active Exhaust, which is a standard feature on the limited edition, comes with custom calibration for the Bullitt (the bespoke black NitroPlate quad-tip exhaust is also standard). And you can enjoy a real-world soundcheck of the machine in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

These decibels come from the recent Carlisle Ford Nationals, an event that also saw Widmann delivering a walkaround of the muscle beast - lens tip to the Mustang6G forums for the video.

Returning to the list of goodies that come as standard on the Bullitt, this also packs the performance pack including Brembo brakes, a limited-slip diff, 19-inch wheels and custom suspension.

Oh, and let's not forget the mandatory six-speed manual (if you want the ten-speed auto, it means the Bullitt is not for you).

