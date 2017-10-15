autoevolution
 

2019 Chevrolet Camaro Rendered Based On Prototype Spy Photos

Introduced with great pomp and circumstance in 2015 for the 2016 model year, the Camaro Gen 6 is up for a mid-cycle refresh. Scheduled to go on sale for the 2019 model year, the updated ‘Maro has its sight firmly set on the recently facelifted S550 Mustang.
Camaro6 forum member “samurai” put together the following rendering, and for what it’s worth, they’re as close to the real deal as they come. Starting with prototypes caught on camera by the carparazzi, “samurai” took to his Photoshop skills to show us what’s in the pipeline from a visual standpoint.

Up front, the redesigned lower grille is incorporated into an edgier bumper, while the upper grille is reshaped in accordance to the revised headlights. The pixel wizard “didn't touch the hood,” but the rear end is a different story. Somewhat expectedly, the golden bowtie worked its magic on the bumper of the pony car, aerodynamic diffuser, the decklid spoiler, and the taillights.

There’s no denying Chevrolet will operate interior changes as well, but don’t expect any improvements in the rear visibility department. Word on the street is the automaker will restructure the trim lines of the Camaro, with the purpose of bringing the pony closer to the Mustang in terms of pricing. Only recently, product chief Mark Reuss declared that Chevy had identified opportunities at the low end of the Camaro and in regard to V8 trims.

For the 2018 model year, the Camaro kicks off at $25,905 plus $995 destination for the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine in 1LS specification. Following the demise of the 3.7-liter Ti-VCT V6, the 2018 Ford Mustang retails at $25,585 for the EcoBoost Fastback with the stick shift.

While there’s still debate on the subject of Z/28, there’s no denying the 10-speed automatic transmission found in the ZL1 to be offered on lesser models, including the LT1 V8-powered SS. Speaking of the free-breathing 6.2-liter small-block engine, Chevrolet will likely upgrade it from 455 to 470 hp.

Bearing in mind Ford introduced the 2018 Mustang in January 2017, the golden bowtie might be tempted into presenting the 2019 Mustang in early 2018. Production, meanwhile, is expected to start in the latter part of the year at the Lansing plant in Michigan. Oh, and by the way, a Camaro-like electric sports car is in the offing, along with many other EVs.
