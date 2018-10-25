4 Cadillac XT4 Advertising Campaign Is Focused On Millennial Women

2019 Cadillac V-Series Pedestal Spells the End for ATS-V and CTS-V

Originally created to compete with other high-performance sedans of the early 2000s, the Cadillac V-Series is now a teenager that has already shown all it can do. 9 photos



The declining sales have led to



But this doesn’t stop the carmaker from trying to push some more V-series onto the roads in the time left.



As a means to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the V-Series,



This edition will be called Pedestal and is meant to stand both as a farewell of sorts to the to the two models, and a welcome to the future line of high-performance cars that will be spearhead next year by the introduction of the CT6-V.



"The limited-run models bid a grand farewell to the third generation of ultra-high-performance V-Series models, and open the next major chapter in the sub-brand’s story," says Cadillac.



The Pedestal edition will only bring visual changes and some interior tweaks. On the outside, both models are painted in a new color called Bronze Sand Metallic and feature the Carbon Fiber package as standard.



On the inside, the models use Recaro sports seats in Jet Black leather and carbon fiber interior trim with bronze threading.



Cadillac will take orders for the 300 models from customers in the U.S., Canada and the Middle East starting next month. Each will have to payr $77,090 for the ATS-V Coupe Pedestal Edition and $102,590 for the 2019 CTS-V Pedestal Edition.



