Electric Cadillac Due In 2021

7 Oct 2018
Cadillac is extremely busy right now. In addition to two all-new sedans that replace the ATS and CTS, the CT6 V-Sport takes the sporting heritage of the automaker to the next level thanks to the Blackwing V8. The XT6 crossover is scheduled to premiere at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, and the Escalade will transition to the body-on-frame vehicle platform of the 2019 GMC Sierra for the 2020 model year. The question is, what happens next?
According to the Free Press, there’s a subcompact crossover in the pipeline for 2020. Expected to be called XT2 or XT3, the newcomer will serve as the smaller brother of the XT4. For the time being, the XT4 is the cheapest Cadillac on sale in the United States, starting at $34,795.

The Free Press also understands that an electric vehicle is coming in 2021 or 2022 at the latest. Even though not much is known about this car, it makes sense for Cadillac to equip the indirect successor of the ELR with Super Cruise and all the latest technologies from other General Motors divisions.

Manufactured from 2013 to 2016 at the Hamtramck Assembly Plant, the ELR didn’t sell well for a handful of reasons. In addition to being too expensive for a re-skinned Chevrolet Volt, the ELR wasn’t all that luxurious. Neither was it too efficient. Over the course of four years, Cadillac managed to sell less than 3,000 examples of the breed.

The CT6 Plug-In is the only electrified Cadillac on sale today, retailing at $75,095. Manufactured in China by Shanghai GM, the eco-friendly sedan promises 62 MPGe on the combined cycle and 335 horsepower. On electricity alone, the CT6 Plug-In is much obliged to offer up to 31 miles.

Speaking to investors at an event in November 2017, General Motors announced that the next-generation platform for electric vehicles will be capable of more than 300 miles of range. Vice-president of global product development, Mark Reuss, also confirmed two electric crossovers within 18 months, both sharing their underpinnings with the Chevrolet Bolt.

The rest of the electric vehicle lineup will use the platform that replaces the BEV II of the Bolt. Up to this point, General Motors has confirmed a five-passenger sport utility vehicle, a “luxury low-roof vehicle,” and an “efficient low-roof car.” Derivates will include a “luxury compact CUV, large seven-passenger SUV,” and even a luxury-oriented SUV with seating for seven.
