French Aerospace Lab to Make Sonic Boom Predictions for NASA

2 Drone Footage Shows SpaceX Giant Net Testing on the Water

More on this:

2019 BMW X5 Official Launch Film Is Here, and the Sea Is On Fire

You can say anything you want about BMW car design, but their ability to make a cool video is beyond reproach. Check out the official launch video for the 2019 G05 BMW X5 , which improved our perception of the model by quite a lot. 3 photos SUV market. So naturally, the ad campaign looks like it cost a cool million to film.



The theme of the video are the elements in a sort of "man versus nature" scenario. It kicks off with a crip, clean X5 with a hint of blue in its laser headlights, parked somewhere in the city.



BMW's narrator tells us that the sea is on fire while volcanic lava belches into the ocean and is cooled by the waves. Black soil makes the white paint stand out even more while the X5 tries to demonstrate its off-roading prowess. Of course, some of the luxury features are also showcased, such as the crystal gear selector that's also present in the 8 Series, or the laser headlights. You can also open the doors with your phone, but an activity bracelet like the one Jaguar gives you would have been better.



Of course, this is just another SUV, but it's one with above-average sportiness. The xDrive35i has been replaced by the xDrive40i model with a 3.0-liter straight-six that churns out 335 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. This can be yours



Standard equipment on all BMW X5s will include a Sport Automatic Transmission with launch control, Dynamic Damper Control, BMW Live Cockpit Professional with navigation, two 12.3” digital displays, Adaptive Full LED headlamps, Active Blind Spot Detection, Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation and a Panoramic Glass Sunroof.



The X5 is perhaps the most important model for BMW, competing in a growing, very profitable part of themarket. So naturally, the ad campaign looks like it cost a cool million to film.The theme of the video are the elements in a sort of "man versus nature" scenario. It kicks off with a crip, clean X5 with a hint of blue in its laser headlights, parked somewhere in the city.BMW's narrator tells us that the sea is on fire while volcanic lava belches into the ocean and is cooled by the waves. Black soil makes the white paint stand out even more while the X5 tries to demonstrate its off-roading prowess. Of course, some of the luxury features are also showcased, such as the crystal gear selector that's also present in the 8 Series, or the laser headlights. You can also open the doors with your phone, but an activity bracelet like the one Jaguar gives you would have been better.Of course, this is just another SUV, but it's one with above-average sportiness. The xDrive35i has been replaced by the xDrive40i model with a 3.0-liter straight-six that churns out 335 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. This can be yours from around $62,000 with the destination charge taken into consideration. However, the one you want is the V8 model with 456 horsepower and 479 pound-feet plus a sticker of $76,500.Standard equipment on all BMW X5s will include a Sport Automatic Transmission with launch control, Dynamic Damper Control, BMW Live Cockpit Professional with navigation, two 12.3” digital displays, Adaptive Full LED headlamps, Active Blind Spot Detection, Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation and a Panoramic Glass Sunroof.