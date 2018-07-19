5 Chevrolet Increases Bolt Production By More Than 20 Percent

More on this:

MLB All-Star Game MVP Receives Brand-New 2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS

Going on sale in the fall of 2018 for the 2019 model year, the refreshed Camaro welcomes the 2.0-liter turbo to the 1LE family. In addition to the Riverside Blue Metallic you can admire on the pictured vehicle, Satin Steel Gray Metallic is also new to the color palette. The Camaro SS was presented to the 2018 Ted Williams Most Valuable Player at the All-Star Game MVP ceremony at Nationals Park in Washington, and as you can tell from the photo gallery, the car features 20-inch wheels finished in black and Riverside Blue Metallic paintwork.Sponsored by Chevrolet, the awards ceremony could’ve looked different if Bregman would’ve chosen the Colorado ZR2 off-road pickup truck over the Camaro SS. As you know from a previous story, the facelift brought forward the Hydra-Matic 10L80 automatic transmission to the Camaro SS, complete with launch control and line-lock functionalities.“Bregman set a great example for baseball fans and especially our kids by hustling hard for the entire game and demonstrating exceptional teamwork - essential qualities to win on the field, in the classroom and in life - and that is why Chevrolet is proud to present the MVP award,” declared Brian Sweeney, U.S. vice president of Chevrolet.The extractor-style hood complements dual-element LED headlamps , as well as LED signature lighting, an open bowtie grille emblem, and aerodynamic-enhancing air curtains. Regarding the rear end of the vehicle, the diffuser differs in design from standard provided that the Dual-Mode Exhaust System is ticked off the options list.As far as the cabin is concerned, visibility is just as bad as before. But on the upside, the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system comes with more bells and whistles than the previous infotainment solution. Of the available features worth highlighting, the Rear Camera Mirror and Forward Collision Alert stand out the most.Going on sale in the fall of 2018 for the 2019 model year, the refreshed Camaro welcomes the 2.0-liter turbo to the 1LE family. In addition to the Riverside Blue Metallic you can admire on the pictured vehicle, Satin Steel Gray Metallic is also new to the color palette.