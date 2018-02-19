2019 BMW X4 Features Detailed in Official Videos

More on this:

1 BMW X4 M Rendering Looks Ready for GLC 63 Coupe

2 2018 BMW X4 Finally Unveiled with Full Details

3 BMW X4 F26 Production To Stop In March, X4 G02 Incoming

4 Range Rover Velar Is Better Than BMW X4 and Porsche Macan, Says Land Rover

5 Spyshots: 2018 BMW X4 Loses All Camo to Reveal a Mercedes GLC Coupe, New Engine