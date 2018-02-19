2019 BMW X4 Features Detailed in Official Videos

This is the all-new BMW X4
which, like its predecessor, is a sportier version of the X3. From the front, it looks quite similar, but the Bavarians have added a lot of new features and completely altered the look of the rear.
71 photos
We like it, especially when there are already two M Performance models with 3-liter turbocharged engines available. You can have it with gasoline or diesel, and while the Macan Turbo doesn't have reason to worry yet, that will change with the upcoming X4 M.
Videos are essential because they give you a better look at how a car really looks. You can't hide behind the perfect angle or photoshop your flaws away. The question is, does the X4 stand up to the competition? Right now, this includes the Mercedes GLC Coupe
, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, and Porsche Macan.
From launch, the new X4 will be available with three engines. The xDrive20d makes the usual 190 horsepower, while the newly introduced M40d delivers 326 HP
.
While the interior is similar to that of the X3, we do appreciate seeing the sports steering wheel made by the M people. Also, the buttons have a noticeably nicer finish than the did on the old X4 while the infotainment is now a touchscreen too. Bling includes metallic door mirrors and 21-inch wheels.
Headroom in the back might be a little less than usual, but there's still a 520-liter trunk under that sexy tailgate. Speaking of convenience, BMW has just developed its own key for active people. Just like the one Jaguar has, it's waterproof, but can also be used as a clip or keychain, not just a watch.
The big display key with a 2.2-inch screen can also be ordered and used to remotely park the car. That's a little gimmicky, but checking the range or pre-heating the vehicle before you get in sound useful.