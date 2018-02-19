autoevolution
 

2019 BMW X4 Features Detailed in Official Videos

19 Feb 2018, 19:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
This is the all-new BMW X4 which, like its predecessor, is a sportier version of the X3. From the front, it looks quite similar, but the Bavarians have added a lot of new features and completely altered the look of the rear.
71 photos
2019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X42019 BMW X4
We like it, especially when there are already two M Performance models with 3-liter turbocharged engines available. You can have it with gasoline or diesel, and while the Macan Turbo doesn't have reason to worry yet, that will change with the upcoming X4 M.

Videos are essential because they give you a better look at how a car really looks. You can't hide behind the perfect angle or photoshop your flaws away. The question is, does the X4 stand up to the competition? Right now, this includes the Mercedes GLC Coupe, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, and Porsche Macan.

From launch, the new X4 will be available with three engines. The xDrive20d makes the usual 190 horsepower, while the newly introduced M40d delivers 326 HP.

While the interior is similar to that of the X3, we do appreciate seeing the sports steering wheel made by the M people. Also, the buttons have a noticeably nicer finish than the did on the old X4 while the infotainment is now a touchscreen too. Bling includes metallic door mirrors and 21-inch wheels.

Headroom in the back might be a little less than usual, but there's still a 520-liter trunk under that sexy tailgate. Speaking of convenience, BMW has just developed its own key for active people. Just like the one Jaguar has, it's waterproof, but can also be used as a clip or keychain, not just a watch.

The big display key with a 2.2-inch screen can also be ordered and used to remotely park the car. That's a little gimmicky, but checking the range or pre-heating the vehicle before you get in sound useful.

BMW X4 BMW 2019 BMW X4 BMW videos
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
The Immortal ICE King NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who's Your Number One? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
BMW models:
BMW X4BMW X4 Medium SUVBMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45) CompactBMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45) CompactBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleBMW i8BMW i8 CoupeAll BMW models  