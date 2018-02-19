All-New Kia Ceed Looks Good as Fastback Rendering

Kia's Stinger GT is obviously at the forefront of this, thanks to its combination of Panamera-rivaling looks and powerful V6 engine. However, some of us around the office secretly have a thing of the Optima wagon, one of the best looking D-segment cars right now.
Hyundai, on the other hand, messed up the i30 Fastback. With an oddly placed trunk that seems too short, it reminds us of the Indian market 4-meter sedans.
Oddly Hyundai decided not only to launch the i30 Fastback but is also developing an N performance version.
Meanwhile, Kia might not get the funding for a hot hatch of its own, so a 275 horsepower Ceed could be out of the question. But a Ceed Fastback body might still be approved.
What would that look like? Well, check out this rendering by X-Tomi Design.
We want to say that all seems reasonable. But once again, the trunk area needs a little work. Still, it's a heck of a lot more interesting than the Golf and Focus that everyone else has.
Perhaps a shooting brake could allow for both a rakish roof and sufficient rear headroom. Under the skin, the new Ceed is the same as the i30, meaning the Fastback body could be re-skinned. And under its hood, we'd find plenty of engines that can compete with the German automakers, starting with a 1-liter GDI turbo producing 120 HP
, as well as a 1.4-liter with 140. Diesel options might include the all-new ‘U3’ 1.6-liter CRDi
giving you the choice of two power outputs at 115 and 136 HP.
Further down the line, we should see something a little more exciting, namely the 1.6 T-GDI with over 200 horsepower.