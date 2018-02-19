autoevolution
 

All-New Kia Ceed Looks Good as Fastback Rendering

Judging from the interest you guys are showing, Korean cars have finally come into their own. Not just discount versions of German automobiles, these creations have begun to outclass them regarding design.
Kia's Stinger GT is obviously at the forefront of this, thanks to its combination of Panamera-rivaling looks and powerful V6 engine. However, some of us around the office secretly have a thing of the Optima wagon, one of the best looking D-segment cars right now.

Hyundai, on the other hand, messed up the i30 Fastback. With an oddly placed trunk that seems too short, it reminds us of the Indian market 4-meter sedans.

Oddly Hyundai decided not only to launch the i30 Fastback but is also developing an N performance version.

Meanwhile, Kia might not get the funding for a hot hatch of its own, so a 275 horsepower Ceed could be out of the question. But a Ceed Fastback body might still be approved.

What would that look like? Well, check out this rendering by X-Tomi Design. We want to say that all seems reasonable. But once again, the trunk area needs a little work. Still, it's a heck of a lot more interesting than the Golf and Focus that everyone else has.

Perhaps a shooting brake could allow for both a rakish roof and sufficient rear headroom. Under the skin, the new Ceed is the same as the i30, meaning the Fastback body could be re-skinned. And under its hood, we'd find plenty of engines that can compete with the German automakers, starting with a 1-liter GDI turbo producing 120 HP, as well as a 1.4-liter with 140. Diesel options might include the all-new ‘U3’ 1.6-liter CRDi giving you the choice of two power outputs at 115 and 136 HP.

Further down the line, we should see something a little more exciting, namely the 1.6 T-GDI with over 200 horsepower.
