2019 Audi S6 Sedan Spied With Quad Exhaust

11 Jun 2018, 18:56 UTC ·
by
Germany seems to be obsessed with making performance cars that aren't very exciting this year. We could easily put this next-gen Audi S6 in the same category as the Mercedes-AMG CLS 53.
You can't get the CLS with a V8 anymore. Likewise, the S6 will replace its old 4.0-liter eight-banger with the 2.9 TFSI from the RS4. We've known about this for a very long time. Of course, if two luxury manufacturers decide on the same thing, it probably means this is what the market wants.

Downsizing is only done for the sake of fuel consumption and emissions. There's a chance this 2019 model will be heavier than its predecessor despite losing some cylinders.

The new S6 won't sound terrible from the outside, but we have a sneaking suspicion you won't be able to hear the V6 very much once you're behind the wheel. This is going to be one of those cars that can occasionally go very fast but usually doesn't.

We suspect there will be even more luxury in the S6 than in the other Audis that have this engine. For example, it's likely that air suspension will be available as an option, as should other convenience features like a B&O sound system, 360-degree camera, and semi-autonomous systems.

In theory, you want as little weight as possible in a performance car, but this is more of a 2-ton rocket. Still, with an engine that produces 450 horsepower, you should be able to reach 100 km/h in about 4.5 seconds, and there will be a multitude of performance enhancements.

Audi has kept the cosmetic changes to a minimum, but you can notice bigger brakes, slightly lower suspension, larger wheels with performance tires and the cherry on the cake: quad exhaust. Nearly all models made by the brand now have fake pipes, but not this one. And once you're going quicker than other motorists, the rear-wheel steering system will make the S6 more darty.
