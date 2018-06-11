NASA’s Juno to Keep Spinning Around Jupiter Until 2021

2019 Mazda MX-5 Gets 184 HP 2-Liter, Other Updates in Japan

Just as anticipated, Mazda has updated the MX-5 Roadster and RF models with a new, more powerful 2-liter engine. This was announced last week. And no, the info isn't coming out of a scoop or test drive, it's official. 13 photos HP at 7,000rpm plus 152 Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. That's 1 HP and 2 Nm more than before from something to do with the injectors, but nobody cares about that.



The significant changes are happening with the bigger 2.0-liter engine. Its output has risen to 184 HP (181-hp expected in the U.S.) delivered at 7,000rpm and 205 Nm (151 lb-ft). Before, the engine was making 158 HP (155-hp in the U.S) and 200 Nm on the dot.



Mazda made some serious revisions to the engine, which now features pistons that are 27 grams lighter, 41g-lighter connecting rods, a throttle body from the 2.5-liter, low-inertia dual mass flywheel, larger valves and a new exhaust. It also revs much higher, all the way to 7,500rpm.



The automaker says there's another important change: the first telescopic steering wheel ever fitted to a Miata. In addition to the 42mm of vertical movement, the driver can no bring the wheel 30mm closer to him.



Also, the soft-top version of the MX-5 is now available with a color TFT display located in the leftmost of the three gages. It looks very Porsche-like. The i-Activsense system is now standard on all models. It features auto emergency braking with pedestrian detection, traffic sign recognition, driver attention alert and lane departure warning.



On the cosmetic front, 16-inch black wheels have become available, as well as the "Caramel Top" package, which combines a brown top with a sports tan interior treatment. You can still have black leather and Auburn in the RF, which looks spectacular. Prices start at 2,554,200 yen for the roadster but can go as high as 3,812,400 yen for a full-spec hard-top.