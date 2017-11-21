2019 Audi A8 to Debut Prologue Styling at LA Auto Show

Three years ago, Audi showed that it could make cool cars with the Prologue concept at the 2014 Los Angeles Auto Show. Now, the all-new 2019 A8 is bringing the first production iteration of that premium design language to the same venue.

9 photos



That name denotes the model with the new 3.0-liter V-6 turbo being offered this year. It's paired as standard to a 48-volt electric mild-hybrid drivetrain with a 10Ah lithium-ion battery. The 335 horsepower is more than enough to move the 2-ton sedan gracefully (curb weight is around 4,300 to 4,500 lbs). However, there's also going to be a 453 horsepower V8 model a bit later.



While we're on the subject of variety, we have to mention the potential of a 577-hp W12 model or a 3.0-liter plug-in hybrid e-tron variant coming to the States. And if you're a good boy who saved all his Bitcoins, you might want the inevitable 2020 S8.



The technology package puts Mercedes on notice, as the A8 comes with dynamic all-wheel steering, active electromechanical suspension, and a powerful all-new electronic chassis platform. The car is also ahead of the game with its Level 3 automated driving. In slow traffic, the Central Driver Assistance Controller's NVIDIA processors will be able to do all the driving up to 37 mph. It sounds like something from a superhero movie, which is why it debuted in



This all-wheel steering remarkably shrinks the turning radius of the A8 long wheelbase to 38.7 ft (11.8 m), that of an A4 sedan. The car can also park itself, give you a drone's view of its surroundings or wow you with the multitude of screens used to control its functions.



We've got a bunch of footage of the US-spec model from the press office, but there doesn't seem to be anything different from the European model. But that's because the car with orange repeaters isn't actually in the photos. The "55 TFSI" badging is also wrong.That name denotes the model with the new 3.0-liter V-6 turbo being offered this year. It's paired as standard to a 48-volt electric mild-hybrid drivetrain with a 10Ah lithium-ion battery. The 335 horsepower is more than enough to move the 2-ton sedan gracefully (curb weight is around 4,300 to 4,500 lbs). However, there's also going to be a 453 horsepower V8 model a bit later.While we're on the subject of variety, we have to mention the potential of a 577-hp W12 model or a 3.0-liter plug-in hybrid e-tron variant coming to the States. And if you're a good boy who saved all his Bitcoins, you might want the inevitable 2020 S8.The technology package puts Mercedes on notice, as the A8 comes with dynamic all-wheel steering, active electromechanical suspension, and a powerful all-new electronic chassis platform. The car is also ahead of the game with its Level 3 automated driving. In slow traffic, the Central Driver Assistance Controller's NVIDIA processors will be able to do all the driving up to 37 mph. It sounds like something from a superhero movie, which is why it debuted in Spider-Man: Homecoming. This all-wheel steering remarkably shrinks the turning radius of the A8 long wheelbase to 38.7 ft (11.8 m), that of an A4 sedan. The car can also park itself, give you a drone's view of its surroundings or wow you with the multitude of screens used to control its functions.