autoevolution
 

2019 Audi A8 to Debut Prologue Styling at LA Auto Show

21 Nov 2017, 20:36 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Three years ago, Audi showed that it could make cool cars with the Prologue concept at the 2014 Los Angeles Auto Show. Now, the all-new 2019 A8 is bringing the first production iteration of that premium design language to the same venue.
9 photos
2019 Audi A8 to Debut Prologue Styling at LA Auto Show2019 Audi A8 to Debut Prologue Styling at LA Auto Show2019 Audi A8 to Debut Prologue Styling at LA Auto Show2019 Audi A8 to Debut Prologue Styling at LA Auto Show2019 Audi A8 to Debut Prologue Styling at LA Auto Show2019 Audi A8 to Debut Prologue Styling at LA Auto Show2019 Audi A8 to Debut Prologue Styling at LA Auto Show2019 Audi A8 to Debut Prologue Styling at LA Auto Show
We've got a bunch of footage of the US-spec model from the press office, but there doesn't seem to be anything different from the European model. But that's because the car with orange repeaters isn't actually in the photos. The "55 TFSI" badging is also wrong.

That name denotes the model with the new 3.0-liter V-6 turbo being offered this year. It's paired as standard to a 48-volt electric mild-hybrid drivetrain with a 10Ah lithium-ion battery. The 335 horsepower is more than enough to move the 2-ton sedan gracefully (curb weight is around 4,300 to 4,500 lbs). However, there's also going to be a 453 horsepower V8 model a bit later.

While we're on the subject of variety, we have to mention the potential of a 577-hp W12 model or a 3.0-liter plug-in hybrid e-tron variant coming to the States. And if you're a good boy who saved all his Bitcoins, you might want the inevitable 2020 S8.

The technology package puts Mercedes on notice, as the A8 comes with dynamic all-wheel steering, active electromechanical suspension, and a powerful all-new electronic chassis platform. The car is also ahead of the game with its Level 3 automated driving. In slow traffic, the Central Driver Assistance Controller's NVIDIA processors will be able to do all the driving up to 37 mph. It sounds like something from a superhero movie, which is why it debuted in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

This all-wheel steering remarkably shrinks the turning radius of the A8 long wheelbase to 38.7 ft (11.8 m), that of an A4 sedan. The car can also park itself, give you a drone's view of its surroundings or wow you with the multitude of screens used to control its functions.

2019 Audi A8 Audi A8 2017 LA Auto Show
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How Crumple Zones Work Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
AUDI models:
AUDI A7 SportbackAUDI A7 Sportback LargeAUDI R8 V10 RWS SpyderAUDI R8 V10 RWS Spyder ExoticAUDI R8 V10 RWSAUDI R8 V10 RWS ExoticAUDI RS4 Avant (B9)AUDI RS4 Avant (B9) CompactAUDI RS3 SportbackAUDI RS3 Sportback CompactAll AUDI models  