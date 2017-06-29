autoevolution

2018 Audi A8 Shown at Spider-Man: Homecoming Premiere Has Spidey Wrap

They got everything right about Spider-Man Homecoming - actor, Bruno Mars song cover and even some cameos. Only the poster sucks, but at least the product placement has been done with a bit more class.
Check it out: the all-new Audi A8 arrived at the movie premiere in full Spidey camouflage. It's quite a lot different to what you've seen parading around the Nurburgring, right? What's more, Tom Holland rode on the hood of the semi-autonomous car that helped him pass his driver's test.

This is the third reboot of the film franchise in 15 years, and that's because everybody can relate to being a stressed out kid at school and not really fitting in. There wasn't anything wrong with Tobey Maguire's version as proven by its huge box office success. We also liked Andrew Garfield's semi-realistic version. But they killed Gwen Stacy, and the franchise needed something light-hearted and fun to integrate into the rest of the Marvel comic universe.

As you all know, Marvel now likes to make lots of very expensive movies that tie together, like it's all a giant preview. And it was revealed today that Spider-Man was always a part of it. Check out the "Nice work kid!" scene from Iron Man 2 - that's supposed to be Peter Parker as a kid. And going forward, Spidey will also appear in Avengers: Infinity War.

People who do "science stuff" all day are bound to like the futuristic Audi A8 D5. It has Level 3 autonomy and can coast with the engine shut off. Even this cool wrap will have to come off the next-generation A8 on July 11 at the Audi Summit in Barcelona. In Homecoming, the car shares the big screen with the Audi TTS and R8 Spyder, which Robert Downey Jr drove to the premiere.

