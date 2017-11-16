autoevolution
 

Toyota FT-AC Concept Teased Ahead Of Los Angeles Debut

16 Nov 2017, 14:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
51 photos
Toyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X ConceptToyota FT-4X Concept
After tempting us with the compact-sized FT-4X Concept at the 2017 New York Auto Show, Toyota is at it again for the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. At the closure of November, the automaker will take the veils off something called FT-AC, with “AC” standing for “Adventure Concept.”

“FT” means “Future Toyota,” but similarly to the FT-4X, the FT-AC might be just another one-off that won’t morph into a production vehicle. Previewed by an overshadowed photo and an information-less release titled “All the Ingredients for Your Next Adventure,” there is little one can read into the FT-AC at the moment except for the debut date: November 30.

The teaser, on the other hand, shows LED-accented headlights, fog lights, and a sporty-looking light bar. The upright front fascia is complemented by a sculpted hood akin to that of the Suzuki Vitara. If the picture isn’t doctored by Toyota’s pixel wizard, then the concept in question also appears to stand reasonably high off the ground.

Brightening up the image further reveals black pieces of plastic cladding fixed to the wheel arches and adequately-sized side mirror. The tread of the tires, meanwhile, suggests that all-terrain tires are on the menu. It remains to be seen what sort of powertrain the FT-AC hides under the hood. Fingers crossed the engine is force-fed or of a large displacement.

With the FJ Cruiser now gone, Toyota seriously needs a body-on-frame off-road vehicle for customers that would look the other way from Jeep’s Wrangler and Ford’s next-generation Bronco. The loveable FJ Cruiser had to go because the times are a-changin’, and so is the BOF SUV segment.

Considering the FJ 40-inspired FJ Cruiser shares a lot of its underpinnings with the Land Cruiser Prado, Toyota might be tempted to pull a similar stunt with the yet-to-be-confirmed successor, whenever the heir-apparent may set wheels on the public roads and off them.

Editor's note:

FT-4X pictured in the gallery.
Toyota FT-AC Concept concept Toyota off-road SUV 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Replace Your Car Battery The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Prius cTOYOTA Prius c CompactTOYOTA Land Cruiser 150TOYOTA Land Cruiser 150 Medium SUVTOYOTA SequoiaTOYOTA Sequoia Large SUVTOYOTA Auris TouringTOYOTA Auris Touring CompactTOYOTA Auris 5 DoorsTOYOTA Auris 5 Doors CompactAll TOYOTA models  