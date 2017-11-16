Toyota FT-AC Concept Teased Ahead Of Los Angeles Debut

51 photos After tempting us with the compact-sized FT-4X Concept at the 2017 New York Auto Show, Toyota is at it again for the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. At the closure of November, the automaker will take the veils off something called FT-AC, with “AC” standing for “Adventure Concept.”
“FT” means “Future Toyota,”
but similarly to the FT-4X
, the FT-AC might be just another one-off that won’t morph into a production vehicle. Previewed by an overshadowed photo and an information-less release titled “All the Ingredients for Your Next Adventure,”
there is little one can read into the FT-AC at the moment except for the debut date: November 30.
The teaser, on the other hand, shows LED-accented headlights, fog lights, and a sporty-looking light bar. The upright front fascia is complemented by a sculpted hood akin to that of the Suzuki Vitara
. If the picture isn’t doctored by Toyota’s pixel wizard, then the concept in question also appears to stand reasonably high off the ground.
Brightening up the image further reveals black pieces of plastic cladding fixed to the wheel arches and adequately-sized side mirror. The tread of the tires, meanwhile, suggests that all-terrain tires
are on the menu. It remains to be seen what sort of powertrain the FT-AC hides under the hood. Fingers crossed the engine is force-fed or of a large displacement.
With the FJ Cruiser
now gone, Toyota seriously needs a body-on-frame off-road vehicle for customers that would look the other way from Jeep’s Wrangler and Ford’s next-generation Bronco. The loveable FJ Cruiser had to go because the times are a-changin’, and so is the BOF SUV
segment.
Considering the FJ 40-inspired FJ Cruiser shares a lot of its underpinnings with the Land Cruiser Prado
, Toyota might be tempted to pull a similar stunt with the yet-to-be-confirmed successor, whenever the heir-apparent may set wheels on the public roads and off them.
Editor's note:
FT-4X pictured in the gallery.