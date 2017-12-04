2018 Walkinshaw Wildfire Teased, Will Rival The Ford Ranger Raptor

But first, let’s talk about the name. Holden Special Vehicles (HSV) will change its handle to Walkinshaw
in 2018. As for Wildfire, a trademark was filed with IP Australia by Walkinshaw Performance on October 20, 2017, for five classes of goods and services, including land motor vehicles.
Teased by Ryan Walkinshaw on Instagram, the Wildfire will up the ante with a more aggressive front end and an exclusive tray cover. The Clayton-based company will come as standard with flared wheel arches, four-wheel-drive, and off-road tires
developed by Continental.
The Australian brother of the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
also ushers in a more capable suspension system, though it’s not known if the American workhorse's spool-valve dampers will be integrated into this particular application. The big news, however, is what hides in the engine bay.
That would be the LF3 twin-turbo V6
the Cadillac CTS V-Sport uses, packing more than 300 kW from 3.6 liters displacement. While it may not be as fuel-efficient as the 2.8-liter Duramax inline-four turbo diesel in the Colorado pickup truck, the LF3 has more torque (340 pound-feet or 583 Nm).
As we wait for Walkinshaw to premiere the Wildfire, it’s worth highlighting that the Ford Motor Company won’t let General Motors have its way in the Land Down Under. The Ranger Raptor
is confirmed to arrive in 2018, expected to boast a high-output version of the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 paired with the 10-speed automatic transmission co-developed with General Motors.
The donor vehicle for the Wildfire will continue to be made in Thailand at the Rayong
manufacturing facility, while the go-faster bits and bobs will be fitted by Walkinshaw Automotive Group’s workforce in Clayton South, Victoria.
When the clock strikes twelve, the covers come off and our future will be revealed! Shine a light on what's coming first - sign up here: hsv.com.au/subscribe #walkinshawautomotive #hsv
A post shared by Ryan Walkinshaw (@ryanwalkinshaw) on Dec 3, 2017 at 12:23am PST