Camaro Trademark Filed In Australia, RHD Model Incoming

29 Nov 2017, 7:53 UTC
by
American muscle has always been a forbidden fruit in the Land Down Under, but not anymore. Previous reports indicated the Camaro would take up the challenge to the RHD Ford Mustang’s turf, and Holden will do exactly that next year with the RHD-converted pony car.
General Motors holds the rights to the Camaro namemark in Australia since 1966 for Class 12 goods and services (automotibles). The automaker re-applied for the Camaro namemark with IP Australia once again on November 20, 2017 for many more classes of goods and services, including merchandise (pencils and coasters to footwear and headgear), advertising and public relations, as well as maintenance of motor vehicles.

With General Motors covering every aspect of bringing the Camaro from its stomping ground of Lansing, Michigan to the Oz, it’s only a matter of time until Holden makes the announcement Australian enthusiasts have been waiting for. There’s still a little something left to do until the big day comes, and that is for the trademark to be filed for opposition and to be registered with the agency that administers intellectual property rights.

General Motors will ship the car to Australia, after which HSV will take care of converting the vehicles from left- to right-hand drive. HSV will change its name to Walkinshaw at some point during 2018, and the company that controls HSV (Premoso Pty) gave away what’s what through financial documents that reveal an increase of just under 300 percent in terms of operating lease expenses over the next five years.

According to Car Advice, the line item suggests “the brand’s move to importing and converting more left-hand-drive vehicles,” which is another way of saying that the Corvette might also make it to Australia. Going back to the Camaro, it still isn’t known which engine options will be sold in Australia in retaliation to the Ford Mustang’s popularity.

Considering the Camaro SS would cost around AUD 30,000 more than the Mustang GT after conversion to right-hand drive, Car Advice believes Holden might be targeting a different part of the pony car segment with the Australia-spec Camaro. “It’s also likely to be a more expensive Camaro ZL1 that gets importing, which uses a 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 engine,” translating to 484 kW, 881 Nm of torque, and a neck-snapping zero to 60 mph of 3.5 seconds.
