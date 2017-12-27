2018 Suzuki Xbee Is A Hustler-Ignis Mashup With Mild-Hybrid Turbo Power

Remember the Suzuki Hustler
? Turns out the weird-named kei car served as an inspiration for a new Suzuki, with the automaker milking the cash cow by introducing the Xbee. The utilitarian crossover is exclusive to Japan, and at 1,765,800 yen ($15,600 at current exchange rates) for the front-wheel-drive base model, the Xbee is pretty cheap for what it offers as standard.
Pronounced cross-bee, the newcomer is supposed to be a retro-styled unibody that combines the roomy interior of a wagon with the “fun of an SUV.”
Marketing has its ways of selling stuff, but no one will see the Xbee as an alternative to a family-oriented longroof or capable sport utility vehicle.
In comparison to the Hustler kei car, the Xbee is not considered as such for a handful of reasons. The engine is of utmost importance, for at 1.0 liters displacement, it’s much larger than the government-imposed limit of 660 cubic centimeters. Turbocharged for good measure and mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, the 99 PS and 150 Nm three-cylinder powerplant is complemented by the Suzuki Hybrid Vehicle System
for added efficiency.
All-wheel-drive is an optional extra, as is a raft of safety systems
such as collision mitigation for backing up. A 360-degree camera system and two driving modes for the Xbee AWD
(Sport and Snow) are also on the menu. Grip Control, on the other hand, helps getting off the line on slippery or muddy surfaces, whilst Hill Descent Control ensures the subcompact-sized vehicle maintains a speed of 7 km/h (4 mph) when descending on a steep downhill.
3.7 meters long and 1.6 meters wide, the Xbee is close in size to the Suzuki Ignis
. Despite the Hustler-inspired looks, the interior of the Xbee borrows many elements from the Ignis, including the climate control, steering wheel, and instrument cluster. Now on sale in the Land of the Rising Sun, Suzuki anticipates the newcomer will sell approximately 2,000 units per month.