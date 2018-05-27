2018 Renault Megane RS First Tuning: 320 HP and Some Awesome Photos

The Megane RS is held in high regard by the European hot hatch community. An all-new generation was launched earlier this year, and we're frankly not surprised that the tuners had a play.

The French-owned rocket is nothing like the boldly colored examples Renault is using for promotional photos. It an understated shade of metallic dark grey that you can probably spec on a regular diesel model.



That being said, there's no mistaking this for anything other than the



The stock car uses its new 1.8-liter turbo engine to produce 280 horsepower and 390 Nm of torque, which can be sent to the front wheels via a 6-speed manual or, in this case, an EDC twin-clutch auto.



Simple engine optimization boosted those numbers to 320 HP and 447 Nm of torque. Bring on the Honda Civic Type R and the Cupra R!



In any case, BR-Performance put together a breathtaking gallery, featuring both urban settings and their dyno. Their cutout Photoshop look makes it seem like you can see through the hood or doors of the car.



