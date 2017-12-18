autoevolution
 

2018 Polo GTI Review Cleverly Disguises Criticism

18 Dec 2017, 20:58 UTC ·
by
Imagine yourself driving a brand new 200 horsepower supermini hot hatch. Exciting right? I mean, it's got as much power as the legendary Mk5 Golf GTI from over a decade ago. Well, we don't hear any of that excitement in this review of the Polo GTI from Autocar.
Over the years, this British publication has made a habit of complaining in the softest voice possible when it comes to Volkswagen. I think they are trying to reflect what the customers actually want in this era.

There's always been a disconnect between what hot hatchbacks reviewers love, like the Clio RS, and what the people bought. That's why the Renault has an automatic since 2013.

The Polo GTI is supposed to offer both now, but we've only ever seen the DSG. That's because the stick won't be available for another year. We don't mind; especially when a brand new GTI costs just €600 more than the rival French car.

TSI, DSG - technology has always been Volkswagen's key to success. The GTI plays by those rules as well because it now comes with a digital dashboard and more safety stuff. But is that supposed to matter in a hot hatch? Some people used to think it doesn't, but this review doesn't seem to agree. It focuses on the refinement and class of this pocket rocket, not trying to pull a Chris Harris in the corners or anything like that.

It's worth pointing out that the Polo GTI isn't a carbon copy of its big brother. Despite what the specs say, their trunk and interior space aren't on par. Also, the smaller car features, the less sophisticated torsion beam rear suspension configuration.

We're not huge fans of the red dashboard, as this doesn't reflect the true demographic of the car. Still, you can order it in other colors.

2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Polo GTI Hot Hatch
