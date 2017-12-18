2018 Polo GTI Review Cleverly Disguises Criticism

Imagine yourself driving a brand new 200 horsepower supermini hot hatch. Exciting right? I mean, it's got as much power as the legendary Mk5 Golf GTI from over a decade ago. Well, we don't hear any of that excitement in this review of the Polo GTI from Autocar.

There's always been a disconnect between what hot hatchbacks reviewers love, like the Clio RS, and what the people bought. That's why the Renault has an automatic since 2013.







TSI, DSG - technology has always been Volkswagen's key to success. The GTI plays by those rules as well because it now comes with a digital dashboard and more safety stuff. But is that supposed to matter in a hot hatch? Some people used to think it doesn't, but this review doesn't seem to agree. It focuses on the refinement and class of this pocket rocket, not trying to pull a Chris Harris in the corners or anything like that.



It's worth pointing out that the Polo GTI isn't a carbon copy of its big brother. Despite what the specs say, their trunk and interior space aren't on par. Also, the smaller car features, the less sophisticated torsion beam rear suspension configuration.



We're not huge fans of the red dashboard, as this doesn't reflect the true demographic of the car. Still, you can order it in other colors.



