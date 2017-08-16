2018 MV Agusta Models Go Euro 4 And New U.S. Roadside Assistance Program

Stringent emission regulations are forcing MV Agusta to tone down its models, and the Italian motorcycle maker recently announced its 2018 models will be aligned with the standards.

Partnering with Motorcycle Towing Services (MTS), MV Agusta USA will now provide all new MY2017 (and onwards) motorcycles with a two-year roadside assistance program at the time of purchase - 24 hours per day, 365 days a year. Honestly, MV Agusta’s exhausts are some of the coolest in the market, and most of its models sound exceptionally good in stock form. However, 2018 variants, including the F3 675, F3 800, and Dragster 800, will come with a series of engine, electronics, and exhaust modifications to bring them in line with regulations.The overall noise is said to be cut down by 50 percent while exhaust gas emissions are 48 percent lower than the current Euro 3 counterparts. The good news is that power isn’t going down, with the F3 675 cranking 128 hp, the F3 800 putting down 144 hp, and the Dragster 800 generating 140 hp.The first two mentioned models also come with new frame mounts that are said to improve the bikes’ torsional and longitudinal rigidity. All the inline-three engines are fitted with new balance shafts, oil and water pump, drive gearing, and primary gearing as an effort to reduce noise and increase efficiency.More internal modifications include modified intake cam and valves, as well as new valve springs. The exhaust is bigger thanks to a new catalytic converter, while the gear shifter has been improved via redesigned gear dogs for crisp changes.Last but not least, the 2018 models will also be gifted with new electronics coming in the shape of new fuel maps for better efficiency as well as eight-stage traction control, similar to what you get on a Dragster RR.Pricing information hasn’t been released, but MV Agusta is also happy to announce a new roadside assistance program in the United States.Partnering with Motorcycle Towing Services (MTS), MV Agusta USA will now provide all new MY2017 (and onwards) motorcycles with a two-year roadside assistance program at the time of purchase - 24 hours per day, 365 days a year.