autoevolution

2018 MV Agusta Models Go Euro 4 And New U.S. Roadside Assistance Program

16 Aug 2017, 9:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Stringent emission regulations are forcing MV Agusta to tone down its models, and the Italian motorcycle maker recently announced its 2018 models will be aligned with the standards.
8 photos
MV Agusta 800 Dragster RCMV Agusta 800 Dragster RCMV Agusta 800 Dragster RCMV Agusta 800 Dragster RCMV Agusta 800 Dragster RCMV Agusta 800 Dragster RCMV Agusta 800 Dragster RC
Honestly, MV Agusta’s exhausts are some of the coolest in the market, and most of its models sound exceptionally good in stock form. However, 2018 variants, including the F3 675, F3 800, and Dragster 800, will come with a series of engine, electronics, and exhaust modifications to bring them in line with regulations.

The overall noise is said to be cut down by 50 percent while exhaust gas emissions are 48 percent lower than the current Euro 3 counterparts. The good news is that power isn’t going down, with the F3 675 cranking 128 hp, the F3 800 putting down 144 hp, and the Dragster 800 generating 140 hp.

The first two mentioned models also come with new frame mounts that are said to improve the bikes’ torsional and longitudinal rigidity. All the inline-three engines are fitted with new balance shafts, oil and water pump, drive gearing, and primary gearing as an effort to reduce noise and increase efficiency.

More internal modifications include modified intake cam and valves, as well as new valve springs. The exhaust is bigger thanks to a new catalytic converter, while the gear shifter has been improved via redesigned gear dogs for crisp changes.

Last but not least, the 2018 models will also be gifted with new electronics coming in the shape of new fuel maps for better efficiency as well as eight-stage traction control, similar to what you get on a Dragster RR.

Pricing information hasn’t been released, but MV Agusta is also happy to announce a new roadside assistance program in the United States.

Partnering with Motorcycle Towing Services (MTS), MV Agusta USA will now provide all new MY2017 (and onwards) motorcycles with a two-year roadside assistance program at the time of purchase - 24 hours per day, 365 days a year.
mv agusta dragster MV Agusta MV Agusta F3 naked
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed