2018 Honda NSX GT3 Is One Expensive Way To Go Customer Racing

To better understand the extent of the retail price for the NSX GT3, consider that the 2017 Honda NSX starts from €180,000 in Germany. Converted to dollars, make that $545,000 compared to $156,000 excluding destination. As if the pricing discrepancy wasn’t enough, it should be highlighted the NSX GT3 doesn’t have AWD and the hybrid system
of its road-going counterpart.
In keeping with GT3 regulations, the racing car sends the goodies of the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 exclusively to the rear wheels. The transmission is also different, coming in the form of a sequential six-speeder developed by XTRAC with a carbon clutch assembly. Tipping the scales at 1,240 kilograms (2,734 pounds), the stripped-out racing car is something of a featherweight when put side by side with the 1,725-kilogram (3,803-pound) production NSX
.
“Honda are extremely proud to launch the NSX GT3 Customer Racing Program,”
commented Robert Watherston, head of motorsport at Honda
’s European arm. “We look forward to seeing the NSX fighting for victory in the most prestigious GT3 races in the world in 2018 and beyond,”
which is a tall order considering how merciless GT3 racing is in all corners of the world.
Honda Performance Development coordinates NSX GT3
sales and customer support in the United States of America, JAS Motorsport in Europe, Asia, and South America, and M-Tec (Mugen) is tasked with the automaker’s domestic market of Japan. If the newcomer can equal the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans 24 GT2 category win of the first-generation NSX, well, only time will tell.
The NSX GT3 is eligible to race in series that include the IMSA SportsCar, Pirelli World Challenge, Blancpain GT, Nurburgring 24 Hours, Super GT GT300 class in Japan, Australian GT Championship, and Intercontinental GT Challenge.