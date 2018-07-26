2018 Ford Mustang Driver Arrested For Doing 142mph After Speeding Ticket

When you have a nice, fast car, it’s only natural to want to make the most of it and enjoy everything that it can give on the road. However, that should never come with a risk hazard to others and yourself.

13 photos



Police ticketed her for speeding and then let her go, as is customary in this type of situations. This is where any regular Joe or Jane would have paid a bit more attention to how fast they were going. Not this 31-year-old daredevil. As she was leaving the police cruiser behind, she started accelerating so hard that the cops took notice.



They got back in their car and started to pursue her. In almost no time, she was speeding again – and refusing to pull over at the signal, to boot.



By the time she eventually stopped the car, the police radar showed her reaching top speeds of 142mph. Either she was in a huge hurry to get somewhere, which was urgent enough for her to ignore the police cruiser following her, or she really is that dense.



The cops caught up with her near mile marker 162, west of North Platte. She was arrested for willful reckless driving and booked into Lincoln County Jail. During the police inventory, officers found marijuana in the car, which means she could be looking at additional charges very soon.



She might also be looking at a decent stint behind bars and almost certainly the impossibility to get behind the wheel of her car for a long stretch. How’s that for ruining a good thing when you have it? One female driver from Iowa never thought of that last part. At the wheel of her 2018 Ford Mustang , she was first pulled over for speeding on Interstate 80 near North Platte, Omaha.com reports. She was doing 92mph in a 75mph zone.Police ticketed her for speeding and then let her go, as is customary in this type of situations. This is where any regular Joe or Jane would have paid a bit more attention to how fast they were going. Not this 31-year-old daredevil. As she was leaving the police cruiser behind, she started accelerating so hard that the cops took notice.They got back in their car and started to pursue her. In almost no time, she was speeding again – and refusing to pull over at the signal, to boot.By the time she eventually stopped the car, the police radar showed her reaching top speeds of 142mph. Either she was in a huge hurry to get somewhere, which was urgent enough for her to ignore the police cruiser following her, or she really is that dense.The cops caught up with her near mile marker 162, west of North Platte. She was arrested for willful reckless driving and booked into Lincoln County Jail. During the police inventory, officers found marijuana in the car, which means she could be looking at additional charges very soon.She might also be looking at a decent stint behind bars and almost certainly the impossibility to get behind the wheel of her car for a long stretch. How’s that for ruining a good thing when you have it?