2018 Ford Expedition FX4 Is Suitable For The Occasional Off-Road Foray

Presented earlier this year, the 2018 Expedition will be available from the get-go with the FX4 Off-Road Package. As the name implies, the full-size SUV can hold its own when the going gets ragged, bumpy, muddy, or rocky.

Designed to vary the power output automatically in low-traction conditions from side to side, the diff is complemented by the Terrain Management System. Seven drive models are available in total, ranging from Normal to Sport, Tow/Haul, Eco, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Sand, and Mud/Rut. The driver can also select between rear-wheel-drive and 4WD on the go, depending on the terrain and preferences.



Off-road goodies further include specific shock absorbers, all-terrain tires with thick sidewalls, seven skid plates (including a full-length guard for the gas tank), running boards, and rubber floor liners. Exterior badging and exclusive 18-inch Magnetic Metallic cast-aluminum wheels round off the 2018



“The FX4 Off-Road package delivers off-road driving confidence,” said Mike Kipley, the Expedition’s engineering manager. “The technology we’re using works to adapt to different driving conditions so customers can enjoy the adventure without worry,” he concluded.



A 10-speed automatic transmission is paired as standard to the Blue Oval’s 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. Enhanced with Auto Start-Stop for better gas mileage, the six-cylinder engine develops



