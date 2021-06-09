2018 Camaro SS vs. 2012 Mustang GT500 Drag Race Shows How Much Drivers Matter

4 Twin-Turbo Chevy Colorados Use 8s Passes to Gap Nova, Camaro, Malibu and Mustang

Take the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 , for example. Back in 2012, it had a larger engine (5.8-liter compared to 5.2-liter) and made less power (662 hp compared to 750) than the model's current iteration, showing how much things can change over a long enough period.However, the car it competes against in this race was never its equal. The Chevrolet Camaro SS is not GM's alternative to the crazy-powerful GT500—in fact, the company doesn't even make one. The most powerful stock Camaro you can buy right now is the ZL1 with its 641 hp but, as you can see, it falls short even compared to the 662 hp of the 2012 Shelby model.The SS, on the other hand, makes 455 hp now, which is just as much as it did as a 2018 model year. The 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 offers plenty of torque as well (455 lb-ft/617 Nm), but again it's nowhere near the dizzying levels of its opponent (631 lb-ft/856 Nm), which, funnily enough, is more than the 2021 GT500 makes).However, it's not the engine that loses the race for the Mustang, but rather a combination of the driver's slow reactions, a poor track surface that makes hooking up difficult, and a manual transmission that severely complicates matters, especially over the short distance of an eighth-mile race.In the end, the 200+ hp handicap of the Camaro SS proved to be irrelevant as the more powerful Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 struggled to put down the power. Switching the lanes for a second run does improve the Mustang's performance as it goes down from 9.03 to 8.71 seconds with trap speeds of 85.41 (137.45 kph) and 91.16 mph (146.71 kph), respectively.The Chevrolet Camaro SS doesn't put one foot wrong, finishing with a comfortable 8.08 seconds at 90.35 mph (145.40 kph) in the first race before nailing the start once again and winning the second one as well. So, it wasn't really any technological advancement or improved performance that helped the more modern car win the race, but just a more skilled driver.