2018 Buick Regal GS Confirmed With N/A V6 Engine By Buick B Magazine

The engine, known internally as the LTG, can be had in one of two tunes. Front-wheel-drive vehicles, for example, make do with 250 horsepower at 5,400 rpm and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm) of torque from 2,000 rpm. In the case of all-wheel-drive models, oomph improves to 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) at 3,000 rpm. For customers that want more suck-squeeze-bang-blow from the Regal, Buick
will soon introduce a 3.6-liter free-breathing V6.
Discovered by GM Authority
in the print version of the Summer 2017 edition of Buick B Magazine, the following line reveals what’s what: “an estimated 310 horsepower.”
Based on the output, it’s highly likely for the Regal GS to employ the LGX six-cylinder found in the all-new LaCrosse.
In the case of the luxury sedan, the 3.6L mill develops 282 pound-feet (382 Nm) high in the rev range: 5,200 rpm. According to the magazine, the Regal GS is furthered by “a unique textured grille, a Jet Black interior, and a plethora of performance-enhancing features."
Regarding the latter, look forward to continuously variable damping technology and Interactive Drive Control with three drive modes. These are Sport, Touring, and GS.
Interactive Drive Control might be the Buick take on the Opel Insignia’s FlexRide chassis management system. And speaking of its European counterpart, the Regal GS will be an all-wheel-drive
affair complemented by torque vectoring. So to speak, you’d better believe that General Motors’ premium brand wants the Regal GS to handle as good as it looks.
Visually previewed by the China-spec Regal GS
, the Chinese equivalent doesn’t offer the sonorousness or the performance of a six-cylinder engine. Instead, that part of the world sees the Regal GS take its go-faster capabilities from a 255-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder.